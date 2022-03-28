Mayeli Alonso’s biography: who is Lupillo Rivera’s ex-wife?

Mayeli Alonso is a Mexican-based beauty guru, reality television personality, entrepreneur, and social media influencer who has amassed a significant fan base across social media platforms. Additionally, she is renowned for being the ex-wife of Lupillo Rivera, a famous American singer and songwriter.

The famous makeup guru posing for a photo in a purple outfit. Photo: @mayelialonsooficial

Source: Instagram

Who is Lupillo Rivera's ex-wife? She is a popular influencer and entrepreneur who has ventured into the world of dietary supplements and beauty products. Below are details about her age, nationality, height, birthday, and net worth. Read on.

Profile summary

Full name: Mayeli Alonso

Mayeli Alonso Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 December 1984

1 December 1984 Age: 37 years old (as of April 2022)

37 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Chihuahua, Mexico

Chihuahua, Mexico Current residence: Mexico

Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Latina

Latina Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Mario Alonso Ibarra

Mario Alonso Ibarra Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Jesus Mendoza

Jesus Mendoza Children: 2

2 Profession: Social media personality, reality TV star, entrepreneur, makeup artist

Social media personality, reality TV star, entrepreneur, makeup artist Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @mayelialonsooficial

Mayeli Alonso's biography

The reality television personality was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Mario Alonso Ibarra.

What is Mayeli Alonso's nationality?

The social media influencer is a Mexican national with Latina ancestry.

The social media influencer posing for a photo beside a Christmas tree. Photo: @mayelialonsooficial

Source: Instagram

When is Mayeli Alonso's birthday?

Lupillo Rivera's ex-wife on 1 December 1984. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Mayeli Alonso?

As of March 2022, Mayeli Alonso's age is 37 years old.

Career

The entrepreneur started her career in 2014 when she decided to venture into the beauty and makeup businesses. She founded a beauty company, Drama Queen makeup, which sells beauty products, such as multi-coloured eyeshadow pallets and lipsticks. Additionally, she runs Evolution Fit, a store that sells dietary supplements.

She often engages with her audience through her social media accounts. In addition, she runs a self-titled YouTube channel that has amassed over 160k subscribers and 1 million followers on Instagram. Alonso is popular on Facebook, with 792k followers.

The famous Mexican makeup artist posing for a photo holding a bottle. Photo: @mayelialonsooficial

Source: Instagram

Aside from her love of makeup, she is a reality TV star who made an appearance in the third season of the popular Latino reality series Rica, Famosa, Latina.

What is Mayeli Alonso's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the internet sensation is worth, although, according to Holywood Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Is Mayeli Alonso married?

No, she is currently not married. Although Mayeli came into the spotlight following her marriage with Lupillo Rivera, a famous American singer and songwriter, the two called it quits in 2018, after 12 years of being a married couple.

Although the cause of their separation was not clear at the beginning, Lupillo Rivera's ex-wife later revealed in an interview with Univision that the apparent reason for their divorce was financial disagreement.

She further elaborated that at the beginning of their marriage, her ex-husband asked her to sign a prenup agreement that stated she would not get anything in case the couple broke up. Additionally, she claimed that they began growing apart when she became the family's financial supporter.

Did Mayeli Alonso have kids with Lupillo Rivera? Yes, the couple had two kids together, Lupita Karizma Rivera, born in August 2004 and L'Rey, born in August 2008.

The social media influencer posing for a selfie with her daughter wearing matching outfits. Photo: @mayelialonsooficial

Source: Instagram

Is the beauty guru involved with anyone else? Yes, the reality TV star is currently in a relationship with Jesus Mendoza, a Mexican singer-songwriter.

How tall is Mayeli Alonso?

The Instagram star is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall, and her weight is 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Mayeli Alonso is an accomplished Mexican makeup artist, vlogger, and entrepreneur who has been all about her career endeavours since she began. She often engages her fans with entertaining and informative content.

