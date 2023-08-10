Meet Alejandra Fernández, late Vicente Fernández’s daughter

Alejandra Fernández is a Mexican fashion designer and businesswoman. She is famous as the daughter of the late Vicente Fernández. Vicente was a renowned Mexican singer, actor and film producer. He was known for ranchera songs like Estos Celos, Por Tu Maldito Amor and Mujeres Divinas.

Alejandra Fernández is the only daughter of the late Mexican musician. She was raised on their family ranch located in Guadalajara, Mexico. She has a handbag brand called Alleza.

Profile summary

Full name Alejandra Guadalupe Fernández Abarca Nickname Aleja Gender Female Date of birth 11 March 1984 Age 39 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico Current residence Guadalajara, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 37-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 94-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Maria del Refugio Father Vicente Fernández Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jose Luis Altamirano Profession Fashion designer, businesswoman

Who is Vicente Fernández’s daughter?

Alejandra Fernández was born on 11 March 1984 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. What is Alejandra Fernández’s age? She is 39 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is the adoptive daughter of Maria del Refugio and the late Vicente Fernández, a renowned singer.

Looking at the posts shared by her father on his Instagram before his demise, the fashion designer had a close relationship with him. The musician died on 12 December 2021 following surgery for a cervical spine injury. He started having complications after being treated for his injury, which he got after falling at his ranch on 6 August 2021.

Alejandra was adopted by Vicente and his wife when she was a little over a month old in 1984. She grew up with her elder brothers in Guadalajara, Mexico. She is Mexican, and her ethnicity is Latina.

Who are Alejandra Fernández’s siblings?

She has three brothers, Gerardo, Vicente Jr and Alejandro. Her two elder brothers, Vicente Jr and Alejandro, are musicians. Gerardo is a businessman and realtor.

Who is Alejandra Fernández’s real mother?

Her biological mother is Gloria Abarca Villasenor. She is the sister of Vicente Fernández’s wife. Is Vicente Fernández’s daughter really his? No, she is not her biological father.

Vicente adopted Alejandra from her biological mother, Gloria Abarca, when she was young. Who is Alejandra Fernández’s biological father? Her biological father is not known. She was raised by the Mexican musician and his wife.

Career

She is a businesswoman and fashion designer. Alejandra trained in graphic design and became a handbag designer. She owns a handbag brand called Alleza. The designer sells all types of bags, such as leather shopping bags, leather shopping bags, sports bags, general-purpose trolley bags, leather bags for merchandise packaging and wallets.

Is Alejandra Fernández married?

No, she is divorced. The Mexican fashion designer was married to Jose Luis Altamirano. He is recognized as a contemporary composer and pianist in Mexico. The two met in 2012 and started dating. On 24 May 2014, they got married and parted ways in 2015.

Alejandra Fernández’s height and weight

She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 180 centimetres. The Mexican businesswoman weighs 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 37-25-36 inches or 94-64-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Did Vicente Fernández have a daughter? Yes, her name is Alejandra. Who is Alejandra Fernández? She is a Mexican graphic designer and businesswoman.. How old is Alejandra Fernández? She is 39 years old as of 2023. Does Alejandra Fernández have siblings? She has three older brothers, Vicente Jr, Alejandro and Gerardo. Where is Alejandra Fernández from? She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and raised in Guadalajara. Who are Alejandra Fernández’s parents? Her adoptive parents are Vicente Fernández and Maria del Refugio. She is the biological daughter of Gloria Abarca Villasenor, Vicente Fernández's sister-in-law.

Alejandra Fernández is a Mexican fashion designer known for designing handbags, wallets, suitcases and sports bags in Mexico. She is famous as the late Vicente Fernández's daughter.

