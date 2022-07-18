Spencewuah’s biography: age, real name, gender, boyfriend

Spencewuah is a young rising social media sensation and content creator from the United States of America. He is best known for his TikTok comedy, lip-sync and dance videos. His consistency in uploading videos on the platform has enabled him to acquire a substantial fan following on TikTok. He is also famous on Instagram.

Spencewuah has become popular as a result of his TikToks account. His short comedy, lip-sync and dance videos have significantly contributed to his online fame. He formerly worked as a Starbucks barista before he found fame on TikTok.

Profile summary

Real name Spencer Hunt Famous as Spencewuah Gender Genderfluid Date of birth 23 July 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Luis Bergin Profession TikTok star, content creator TikTok @spencewuah

Spencewuah’s biography

The TikTok star was born Spencer Hunt in the United States of America. He was raised alongside his sister named Sparrow. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Spencewuah's gender? The renowned TikTok star is a genderfluid. Apart from he/him pronouns, the entertainer also uses she/they pronouns.

How old is Spencewuah?

He is 21 years old as of 2022. When is Spencewuah’s birthday? He was born on 23 July 2001. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Spencewuah famous?

He is a TikTok star and duet content creator best known for sharing lip sync, comedy and dance videos on TikTok, where he has accumulated a massive fan base, with over 11.1 million followers and 1.6 billion likes.

He created his self-titled YouTube channel on 13 August 2020 with his debut video, Grandma Makeup + Q&A, which he uploaded on 14 August 2020. Currently, the channel has 53 thousand subscribers. However, he does not often post on the channel. His most recent video was uploaded on 9 September 2021.

Spencer is a famous Instagram personality with 664 thousand followers at the present. He mainly shares his lifestyle pictures and photos alongside his friends. His Twitter account has over 98 thousand followers.

What is Spencewuah’s net worth?

His alleged net worth is approximated to be $690 thousand. However, this piece of information is not verified, therefore, not reliable. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Who is Spencewuah's boyfriend?

The social media entertainer is currently presumed single. However, he was previously in a romantic relationship with his fellow content creator and nurse, Luis Bergin. The two started dating in December 2020 and broke up in March 2021.

How tall is Spencewuah?

The American content creator stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Spencewuah

Who is Spencewuah? He is a TikTok star and duet content creator from the United States of America. What is Spencewuah's real name? His real name is Spencer Hunt. What is Spencewuah's age? He is 21 years old as of 2022. He was born on 23 July 2001. What is Spencewuah's zodiac sign? The TikTok star's zodiac sign is Leo. Who is Spencewuah dating? The social media entertainer is not dating anyone at the moment. He previously dated Luis Bergin. Did Spencewuah and Louis break up? Yes, the two are no longer together. They broke up in March 2021. What is Spencewuah’s height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Why did Spencewuah get surgery? He underwent post-weight loss surgery to remove excess loose skin from his body.

Spencewuah is an American social media personality and content creator who has become famous because of his consistent and entertaining content on TikTok. He is also famous on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

