Meet Cascina Caradonna - face model for Dina in The Last of Us: Part II

Cascina Caradonna is a social media personality, actress, singer, and model. She also does commentary videos on YouTube and recently gained immense popularity after being picked as a face model for Dina in The Last of Us: Part II.

One of the notable characters in Naughty Dog’s video game, The Last of Us: Part II, is Dina. The face model for Dina is Cascina Caradonna. Here is more about her life and career.

Profile summary

Full name Cascina Gianna Caradonna Nickname The Velvet Tigress Gender Female Date of birth 5th March 1999 Age 24 years (as of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed White Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight 126lb (57 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Siblings 1 Alma mater London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Profession Actress, model, singer, and YouTuber

Who is the face model for Dina in The Last of Us: Part II?

Cascina Gianna Caradonna is the face model for Dina in The Last of Us: Part II. She is an actress, model, singer, and YouTuber. Her nickname is The Velvet Tigress.

How old is Cascina Caradonna?

Cascina Caradonna's age is 24 years as of 2023. She was born on 5th March 1999, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Where is Cascina Caradonna from?

Cascina Caradonna, Dina's face model in The Last of Us: Part II, is from the United States of America. She is based in New York.

What is Cascina Caradonna’s nationality?

Cascina Caradonna's ethnicity is Mixed White and her nationality is American. She has American and European ancestry and has a sister named Sofia.

Educational background

The model and singer attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. She appeared in several theatrical productions in her alma mater.

What does Cascina Caradonna do?

Caradonna is an actress, model, social media personality, singer, and YouTuber. She started her career as a social media personality in 2014, when she launched her YouTube channel.

She uses the platform to do commentaries of video games and other people's videos that catch her interest. She also uploads video game reviews, product reviews, music covers, and college and travel vlogs.

She is also active on IG. Cascina Caradonna's Instagram has over 302k followers as of writing. She uploads her modelling clips and other video clips on the platform.

The YouTuber launched her acting career in 2019 when she appeared as Girl 1 in So Foreign. She has three acting credits so far, as listed below.

So Foreign (2019) as Girl 1

(2019) as Girl 1 Devolver MaxPass+ Showcase: Monetization as a Service (2021) as Melissa De La Torre

(2021) as Melissa De La Torre Devolver Direct 2022: Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing (2022) as Melissa De La Torre

2020 was arguably the most defining year in her career. This was the year she signed a deal with Naughty Dog, a game developer.

Naughty Dog offered her the chance to become the face model for the character of Dina in The Last of Us: Part II. The video game was released on 19th June 2020.

Her becoming Dina's face model quickly drew the attention of gamers all over the world. The game brought her fame and brand endorsement deals.

In the game, Dina is a pretty cool character. She is a breath of fresh air, delivering some of the game's best and funniest lines.

Dina has a mother and a sister, Talia. Her ancestors are from New Mexico. She was separated from her family and made her way to Jackson, Wyoming. Shannon Woodward is the voice of Dina.

What band is Cascina Caradonna in?

In addition to all the above, Caradonna is a musician. She is a member of the New York-based band Enter Sceptre. She has also done music covers of different songs.

Is Cascina Caradonna married?

The YouTuber is not married, and neither does she have kids. She keeps her dating life away from the media.

How tall is Cascina Caradonna?

Cascina Caradonna's height is 5 ft 8 in or 173 cm, and she weighs about 126lb or 57 kg. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Trivia

Dina in The Last of Us: Part II is gay, making people assume that Cascina is gay in real life.

is gay, making people assume that Cascina is gay in real life. She loves being outdoors and spends plenty of time with her friends.

She has a tattoo on her arm.

Cascina Caradonna is a multi-talented young woman. She is a musician, social media personality, actress, and model.

