Mike the Situation’s biography: age, brother, net worth, wife

Mike Sorrentino is an American television personality, actor, and producer. He also goes by the name Mike the Situation. Mike is best known for his role in the MTV reality show Jersey Shore, where he appeared in six seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Sorrentino got his nickname "The Situation" from one of his friends after a girl complimented his abs. The girl was walking with her boyfriend. The girl's boyfriend was angered by her complimenting another guy, and Sorrentino's friend joked that his abs were causing a "situation" between the couple.

Mike Sorrentino's biography

Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino was born in New Brighton, Staten Island, in New York. He is the child of Frank and Linda Sorrentino. Although he was born in New Brighton in Staten Island, he was raised in Manalapan Township in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States.

How old is Mike the Situation?

As of 2021, Mike Sorrentino's age is 39 years. He was born on July 4, 1982. His zodiac sign is Cancer, and he has an Italian-American ethnic background.

Childhood and education

The Jersey Shore star was raised in a family of four. He has two older brothers named Marc and Frank, and a younger sister named Melissa. His dad Frank worked as an electrical engineer while his mother, Linda, was a stay-at-home mom.

As for his education, the Situation attended a local high school in Manalapan. He graduated from Manalapan High School in 1999. He has stated that he was a good kid who loved to go to school.

After completing high school, he enrolled at Brookdale Community College. He got his associate degree from the college but later transferred to Kean University and then to Monmouth University.

The star has always been interested in business and pursued business-related courses while in college.

Career

First, Mike worked as a mortgage broker after completing his studies. Before his breakthrough in entertainment, he used to work five jobs, including assistant manager at a fitness centre, model and waiter.

Then, in 2004, he worked as an exotic dancer. In 2009, TMZ magazine released photos of the star while at a bachelorette party. He was a member of the 'All American Male' exotic dancer crew, which operated in New York and New Jersey.

Mike from Jersey Shore was cast into the show in its first season in 2009. At the time, the star was 27 years of age. Jersey Shore, which aired on MTV, was a reality TV show that followed the lives of 8 housemates at various vacation homes. The show was a huge stepping stone for Mike as he went on to feature in other reality shows, movies, and TV shows.

Since his appearance on the show, Mike has been a guest of multiple talk and reality shows, including (but not limited to) The Wendy Williams Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Worst Cooks in America, and Dancing with the Stars.

Sorrentino has been open about his addiction to prescription pain meds. In 2012, he signed himself into rehab. Since late 2015, he has been sober and advocating for battling addiction. His motto is 'The comeback is always greater than the Setback'.

How much is Mike the Situation worth?

Mike Sorrentino's net worth has gradually reduced over time. During his time at Jersey Shore, he earned a salary of $150,000 per episode. At the time, his net worth was estimated to be $10 million. However, he has made poor investments and failed to pay his taxes.

So, what is Mike the Situation's net worth? As of 2021, he is allegedly worth $300,000. However, there is no reliable information on the matter.

What is known is that Mike is an entrepreneur. He has his own online store, which features his merch, as well as his line of workout gear and nutrition supplements called Brotrition. Alongside his wife, Sorrentino has also launched a line of baby clothes called Baby Sitch.

Does Mike the Situation have a baby?

Yes, he does. Mike the Situation's baby Romeo Reign was born on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. For those of you wondering who Mike the Situation's wife is, her name is Lauren Pesce. Mike and Lauren got married on November 1st, 2018.

Did Mike the Situation go to jail?

Yes, he did. In October 2018, the Situation plead guilty to tax evasion and served a jail term of 8 months. At the time, Mike the Situation's age was 37 years, and he served his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey. Mike Sorrentino's brother, Marc Sorrentino, also plead guilty to the same charge but was sentenced to 24 months.

Mike 'the Situation' Sorrentino has had his ups and downs in the entertainment industry. He has served an 8-month sentence and has also suffered from drug addiction. However, he has bounced back, and we are yet to see more of the Jersey Shore star.

