Ryan Fitzpatrick’s children: meet the footballer’s seven kids
by  Muhunya Muhonji

Having played in the NFL for nine teams, Ryan Joseph Fitzpatrick had a prosperous career as an American football quarterback. Publicly he is a celebrated sports personality, and privately he is a loving family man. He is a married man and a father of seven children. Find out who Ryan Fitzpatrick’s children are, including their ages.

How many kids does Ryan Fitzpatrick have?
Ryan of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Elsa
Source: Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a household name in American football, having played the game for over 16 years. While much of his career’s details are known, little is known about her family. He married in 2006, and his family has over the years. Here is a look at who Ryan Fitzpatrick’s children are.

Profile summary

Full nameRyan Joseph Fitzpatrick
GenderMale
Date of birth24 November 1982
Age40 years old (as of July 2023)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthGilbert, Arizona, United States
Current residenceGilbert, Arizona, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds220
Weight in kilograms100
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherLori Sue
FatherMichael Stevens
Siblings3
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerLiza Barber
Children7
SchoolHighland High School
CollegeHarvard University
ProfessionFormer NFL player, football broadcaster

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s children

Does Ryan Fitzpatrick have 7 kids? The former sports personality is a father of seven children, four daughters and three sons. Their names are Tate, Brady, Maizy, Zoey, Lucy, Jake, and Ruby Fitzpatrick.

How old are Ryan Fitzpatrick's kids?

The age difference between Fitzpatrick's oldest and youngest child is around 11 years. As of 2023, Brady is 15, Tate is 13, Lucy is 11, Maizy is 9, Zoey is 7, Ruby is 5, and Jake, the youngest, is 4. The former Miami Dolphins player reportedly welcomed his children in different cities.

Who is Ryan Fitzpatrick’s wife?

His wife is Liza Barber. Their love story dates back to their college days when they first met at Harvard University. She excelled in college sports and was the Crimson’s football captain in the 2004 senior season.

The college sweethearts took their relationship to another level when they got engaged before ultimately tying the knot on 24 June 2006.

ryan fitzpatrick’s kids
Thursday Night Football broadcaster Ryan Fitzpatrick looks on during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. How many children does Ryan Fitzpatrick have? The former American football player has seven children, Tate, Brady, Maizy, Zoey, Lucy, Jake, and Ruby.
  2. How old is Ryan Fitzpatrick’s first child? His firstborn child is Brady, who is 15 years old as of 2023.
  3. Who is the youngest in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s family? His last-born child is Jake, aged four years as of 2023.
  4. Where does Ryan Fitzpatrick’s family reside? The family lives in Gilbert, Arizona, United States.
  5. Does Ryan Fitzpatrick have a wife? He is married to Liza Barber, his college sweetheart.
  6. When did Ryan Fitzpatrick get married? He married Liza Barber on 24 June 2006. The couple has been married for 17 years as of 2023.
  7. How many baby mamas does Ryan Fitzpatrick have? Liza Barber is the mother to the seven children of the former NFL player.

Who are Ryan Fitzpatrick’s children? The former American football player is a father of three sons and four daughters. His family resides in Gilbert, Arizona, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chris Rock’s siblings. Chris Rock is best known for his prowess as a stand-up comedian. He is also an actor and has been featured in multiple movies and TV series. The entertainer might be a familiar face to many, but how much do you know about his family, especially his siblings?

Stand-up comedian Chris Rock was born into a family of eight children. He is now the eldest in the family, following the demise of their firstborn child. He has six brothers and a sister. Find out who Chris Rock’s siblings are and what they are up to.

Source: Legit.ng

