The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have arrived in Nigeria on May 10, 2024

A video made the rounds online of the royal couple getting a grand welcome in the country with cultural dancers

The photos and videos of Meghan and Harry in Nigeria warmed the hearts of some netizens who gushed over them

British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have caused a stir in the Nigerian social media space over their arrival in the country.

On May 10, 2024, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Nigeria as part of their efforts to promote the Invictus Games, according to Sky News.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in the country. The couple was treated to a grand welcome by a group of traditional singers and dancers.

It was gathered that the royal couple’s plans for the three-days trip in Nigeria also includes a visit to a military hospital, attending a charity organisation’s training session and more. Meghan is also expected to co-host a Women in Leadership event with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Netizens react to Prince Harry and Meghan in Nigeria

The photos and videos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria made the rounds online and drew interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

1m_guy:

“Now these dancers will put on their CV/profile 'danced for Prince Harry and Meghan" ”

Weirdtammy:

“Meghan’s hugs are so soft. I can feel it from here.”

Yemi_awoyemi:

“So why are these ones dancing .”

T0midav:

“He’s no longer a prince.”

favou1704:

“una still never wise ah.”

franca_ochigbo:

“Welcome to Nigeria ❤️❤️❤️.”

l3slie_hc:

“not a good sign .”

aj_0la:

“Thank God it’s Abuja, not Lagos .”

its_emeka_mannie:

“Still worshiping slave masters how does this help the commons man.”

tobibamuyiwa:

“Naija weather na one of the worst filters. See as dem be like.”

whereis_taiwo:

”Cringe cringe, especially the dancing part.”

iam_queensuzie:

“Was that dancing necessary?‍♀️”

Smileahu:

“We will shower you with all the love and more that your own family has refused to give you . Wellcome to the real family . ❤️”

modupe.christiana:

“Prince Harry and wife you are welcome to Nigeria wishing you a happy stay.”

lizzianno:

“Wow they have arrived. These two are really replicas from Lady Diana. I remembered when Lady Diana visited Nigeria I was in Primary School then, we saw her at a glimpse.”

oloritikocommon:

“Welcome home.”

I'm 43% Nigerian - Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made headlines after she revealed that she is 43% Nigerian, an announcement that has been met with jubilation and applause from many Nigerians.

Meghan made this revelation public during the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, via the Mirror UK during a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and Professor Emily Bernards.

According to the Duchess, she took a genealogy test and discovered she is 43% Nigerian.

Source: Legit.ng