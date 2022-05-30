Clara Fernandez’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Clara Fernandez? She is a Spanish-based international athlete. She began her sports career at a young age, and since then, she has participated in numerous international events winning many of them such as the Spanish U18 Indoor Championships.

Clara Fernandez is a rising social media influencer. She has accumulated a decent following on Instagram for sharing her lifestyle photos. She is also a brand ambassador for Nike.

Profile summary

Full name Clara Fernandez Gender Female Date of birth 22 October 2003 Age 18 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, Spain Current residence Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Marc Lerch profession Athlete, social media influencer Net worth $200 000

Clara Fernandez's bio

Clara Fernandez, the pole vaulter, was born in 2003 in Spain. When is Clara Fernandez's birthday? The Spanish pole vaulter marks her birthday on 22 October every year.

She was raised in Sant Cugat del Valles, Barcelona, Spain alongside her siblings, a sister and brother named Andrea and Yeray Fernández Español. Her brother plays football for U.E Sant Ildefons. What is Clara Fernandez’s nationality? She is a Spanish national of white ethnicity.

Career progress

Clara Fernandez is a well-known Spanish pole vaulter. She has competed in numerous national and international events and also has won many of them, including the Spanish U18 Indoor Championships, Valencia and Spanish U20 Indoor Championships in Antequera. At the age of 15, she had already won four Spanish pole vault championships.

She participated in her first major championship, the European Athletics U20 Championships, on 15 July 2021. She was ranked position three in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAFF) world rankings in the Under-18 pole vault category (4.01 m) in her first Under-18 season.

She also holds the Spanish record for the Under-16 category (indoor and outdoor track) in 2018. Since 2018, she has won around 21 titles as a pole vaulter.

Moreover, she is an Instagram influencer. She uses her Instagram account to share her lifestyle pictures and endorse various brands. She is the brand ambassador for Nike. As of 2022, the account has accumulated over 340k followers.

What is Clara Fernandez’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Spy, her net worth is approximately $200,000. However, this source is not verified, and thus, the information is unreliable.

Who is Clara Fernandez's boyfriend?

The Spanish pole vaulter, Clara Fernandez, is currently dating Marc Lerch, the of Shark Events and La Biblio. Clara occasionally appears on Marc’s Instagram and TikTok videos.

What is Clara Fernandez's height?

She stands is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Clara Fernandez's measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Clara Fernandez

Who is Clara Fernandez? She is a Spanish experienced pole vaulter and Instagram influencer. What is Clara Fernandez’s nationality? She is a Spanish national. How old is Clara Fernandez? As of May 2022, Clara Fernandez's age is 18 years, and her zodiac sign is Libra. What is Clara Fernandez’s zodiac sign? The Spanish pole vaulter’s zodiac sign is Libra. What is Clara Fernandez’s height? She has a height of 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres), and she weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). She has brown hair and brown eyes. Who is Clara Fernandez’s boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Marc Lerch.

Clara Fernandez is a Spanish-based athlete who made her name at a young age. She is an experienced pole vaulter. She has earned around 21 titles as a pole vaulter since 2018.

