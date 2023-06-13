Meet Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Isabel Hernaez: her biography

Isabel Hernaez is a Spanish journalist, model and social media influencer. She is widely known for being Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is a Spanish racing driver competing in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari. She is also known for sharing fashion, lifestyle and travel pictures on Instagram, where she has amassed a considerable following.

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Isabel Hernaez, became famous following her romantic relationship with the Formula One driver. She is a popular social media influencer with a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram. She is also the co-host of the podcast called Esta de Moda.

Profile summary

Full name Isabel Hernáez Fúster Gender Female Date of birth 24 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Madrid, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Carlos Sainz School The English Montessori School, Delisle Catholic Science College University University Carlos III of Madrid, San Pablo CEU Claudio Coello Profession Journalist, model, social media influencer Instagram @isahernaez

Isabel Hernaez’s biography

The social media influencer was born Isabel Hernáez Fúster in Madrid, Spain, where she currently resides. She is a Spanish national of white ethnicity. She is multilingual and can speak Spanish, French and English fluently. She has a younger sister named Carlota.

She completed her primary education at The English Montessori School and later enrolled at Delisle Catholic Science College for her high school studies. In 2013, she attended the University Carlos III of Madrid, where she graduated from with a degree in Journalism and Communication. She holds a bachelor's degree from San Pablo CEU Claudio Coello.

What is Isabel Hernaez’s age?

The Spanish journalist is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Isabel Herneaz’s birthday? She was born on 24 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Isabel Hernaez’s job?

Isa Hernaez is a journalist, model and social media influencer. She is best recognised for sharing fashion, travel and lifestyle content on Instagram, where she has accumulated over 206 thousand followers. She is also active on TikTok, with almost 95 thousand followers and 1.8 million likes as of this writing.

She promotes various brands on the platforms, such as Adlib Ibiza, Penhaligon's, Sézane, Kerastase and Paige. As a model, she has appeared in a number of cover magazines such as ELLE España.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a PR officer for Scalpers Woman Company and Victoria Collection. She previously worked as a communication manager at CodiCstyle in Madrid.

Isabel also hosts a podcast called Esta de Moda, launched in 2021 alongside her friend Ari Cascon. The two friends meet every Monday to discuss the latest in the fashion industry.

Isabel Hernaez and Carlos Sainz’s relationship

Isabel and Carlos have reportedly been together since 2017. However, the two have been very private about their personal lives since they have not disclosed any information concerning their relationship. Recently, rumours arose that the pair have parted ways, but neither of them has confirmed the rumour.

Isabel Hernaez’s boyfriend is a Spanish racing driver currently competing in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari. He is best known as the son of Carlos Sainz Sr., a double World Rally Champion. Carlos placed first at the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup in 2011.

What is Isabel Hernaez’s height?

Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Isabel Hernaez

Isabel Hernaez is a journalist, model and social media influencer. She first gained public recognition for being Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend. She is also known for sharing fashion, lifestyle and travel content on Instagram, where she boasts a significant following. She is the co-host of the podcast called Esta de Moda.

