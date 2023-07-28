Biography of Azaria McKinnon: age, height, ethnicity, net worth

Azaria McKinnon is a TikTok star, fashion model and influencer from the United States of America. She is famous for sharing make-up tutorials, point-on-view style videos and modelling photos on social media. However, she came into the limelight due to her lip-syncing videos on TikTok.

Azaria McKinnon has garnered an extensive following on TikTok and Instagram. As a social media influencer, she has worked with famous fashion brands like Chanel. She is represented by the CGM modelling agency.

Full name Azaria McKinnon Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 2003 Age 20 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Miami, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 32-26-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Shoe size 7 (US) Siblings 1 Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @azariamckinnon

Biography of Azaria McKinnon

She was born on 18 July 23 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. How old is Azaria McKinnon? The internet sensation is 20 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

She is American, and her ethnicity is mixed. She has a younger sister whom she features in her TikTok videos.

Career

Azaria is a social media influencer. She began her social media career, sharing videos on TikTok. She posts make-up tutorials, application videos, lip-syncing and dance videos on the platform. She has over 1.5 million followers, and her videos have reached over 55 million likes.

McKinnon is famous on Instagram, with over 367 thousand followers. She shares modelling pictures and photos with friends. She also loves to swim and shares swimming photos on the platform. The internet sensation uses her Instagram to promote products like shoes, clothes and handbags.

The social media influencer promotes her merch of swimwear on her official Instagram account. Moreover, she has another Instagram account dedicated to her Azaria swimwear. The American TikToker has an online retail shop selling all swimwear of various designs.

Azaria McKinnon is also a YouTuber. She has a self-titled YouTube channel. Azaria uploads fashion, lifestyle, health and beauty-related content. Presently, she has over 6.71 thousand subscribers.

McKinnon is also a famous model represented by Caroline Gleason Management, a Miami model agency representing women, men, actors and talent worldwide. She shares her modelling shots on Instagram.

Azaria McKinnon’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns from her social media career. She also makes money from the sales of her merch.

Personal life

Mckinnon has been in a relationship with Ines Benazzouz, famous as Inoxtag, a video game streamer and social media personality. On 27 March 2022, she shared a photo of her and a boy named Thomas Mars kissing.

Five months ago, she uploaded a YouTube vlog celebrating Thomas Mars' birthday. Below that video, she wrote that they went to the Bahamas for her boyfriend’s birthday. However, she has not confirmed if they are dating or not.

Azaria Mckinnon’s height and weight

The American TikTok star is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 32-26-33 inches or 81-66-84 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Azariah McKinnon? She is an American TikTok star, model and social media personality. What is Azaria McKinnon’s age? The model is 20 years old as of 2023. Where is Azaria McKinnon from? She hails from Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. What is Azaria McKinnon’s ethnicity? She is reportedly of mixed ethnicity. How tall is Azaria McKinnon? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. What nationality is Azaria McKinnon? The internet sensation is American.

Azaria McKinnon is an American TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She has a vast following on TikTok. She is represented by a Miami modelling agency, CGM.

