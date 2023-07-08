Who is Michael Oher's wife? Meet Tiffany Roy, his long-time partner

Tiffany Roy is a businesswoman from the United States of America. She is well-recognized as Michael Oher’s wife. Michael Oher is a former American football offensive tackle who played in the National Football League for eight seasons.

Michael Oher and his wife, Tiffany Roy. Photo: @michaeloher, @feminishcollection on Instagram (modified by author)

Michael Oher’s spouse, Tiffany Roy, owns the Feminish Collection retail online fashion store and co-heads the Oher Foundation with her husband. The couple has been married since 2022. Discover more about her below.

Full name Tiffany Michelle Roy Gender Female Date of birth 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Lansing, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Memphis, Mississippi, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Michael Oher Children 4 University University of Mississippi Profession Businesswoman

Michael Oher’s wife's biography

Tiffany Roy was born in Lansing, Michigan, United States of America. How old is Tiffany Roy? She was born in 1982. As of 2023, she is 41 years old. She is American national of African-American ethnicity. She attended the University of Mississippi.

What does Tiffany Roy do for a living?

She is a businesswoman. Tiffany Roy Michelle is the owner of an online retail store called Feminish Collection Shopping & Retail. She retails fashion dresses, tops, blazers and various female outfits. She also retails handbags and female shoes.

She also co-heads the Oher Foundation with her husband. The foundation seeks to empower socio-economically disadvantaged youth by providing them with opportunities and support they need to overcome poverty.

Is Michael Oher married?

The former football offensive tackle is married to Tiffany Roy. The two met while studying at the University of Mississippi. They dated for over 17 years before they got married. They got engaged on 12 July 2021.

On 5 November 2022, the couple tied the knot at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee. The American entrepreneur shared an Instagram wedding photo with her husband. Tiffany Roy expressed her joy marrying Michael and thanked those who attended their wedding. This is what she said,

Thank you to each and every person that attended me and my husband's wedding; this day was a very special day that I will forever cherish and hold close to my heart. I look back at my husband's and our journey together, and I can say it has been a fairytale,17 chapters full of life lessons …I will always and forever love you.

Michael Oher’s kids

The former American football offensive tackle has four children with his wife, Tiffany. They have two sons and two daughters. Their kids' names are Kobi, MJ, Kierstin and Naivi. Michael Oher frequently shares her family photos on his Instagram.

Tiffany Roy’s height and weight

The American businesswoman stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She also weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Tiffany Roy? She is an American businesswoman famous as the wife of former American football offensive tackle, Michael Oher. Where is Tiffany Roy from? She hails from Lansing, Michigan, United States of America. Who is Michael Oher married to? Yes, he is married to Tiffany Michelle Oher, his long-time partner. How many children does Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy have? The couple has four children, Kobi, MJ, Kierstin and Naivi. What is Tiffany Roy’s nationality? She is American. How tall is Tiffany Roy? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Tiffany Roy is an American businesswoman. She came into the limelight as Michael Oher’s wife. The couple has been married since November 2022. She is the mother of Michael Oher’s four children, MJ, Kierstin, Kobi and Naivi.

