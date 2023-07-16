Meet Sofia Bella Pagan, Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini's daughter

Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini are renowned personalities in the American entertainment industry, and you might have probably heard about them. The two share a daughter, Sofia Bella Pagan, and occasionally, her mother mentions her in her TV shows. Sofia gradually gained fame due to her parents' celebrity status.

Actor Angelo Pagan and his daughter Sofia. Photo: @therealangelopagan on Instagram (modified by author)

Sofia Bella Pagan gained public attention when she was born, thanks to her parents’ celebrity status as actors. Even though she is a celebrity child, she is mostly away from the public eye, except a few times when she appeared in her mother's TV series or was talked about by her parents. Where is Sofia now, and what is she up to? Learn details about the celebrity child.

Profile summary

Full name Sofia Bella Pagan Gender Female Date of birth 16 June 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Leah Remini Father Angelo Pagan Siblings 3 Relationship status Single

Who is Sofia Bella Pagan?

Sophia is the only daughter of Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she resides with her parents. Leah Remini’s daughter is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Where is Sofia Pagan going to college? She completed high school in May 2022 and enrolled at a college in August 2022. However, after a few months at the institution, she returned home after realising it was not a good fit for her. She joined another college in February 2023

How old is Sophia Pagan?

Sofia Bella Pagan’s age is 19 years. She was born on 16 June 2004. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Does Sophia Bella Pagan have siblings?

Even though she is the sole daughter of Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini, she has three older half-brothers from his father’s previous relationship. Her half-siblings are Alex, Nicolas, and Angelo Jr.

What does Sofia Bella Pagan do now?

Where is Leah Remini’s daughter today? The celebrity child is in college undertaking her undergraduate education. Currently, she is focusing on her studies and has not yet established a career.

The celebrity teenager previously appeared in two episodes of her mother’s reality TV series Leah Remini: It’s All Relative in 2015. She also appeared in JoJo Siwa’s music video Boomerang in 2016.

What do Sofia Bella Pagan’s parents do?

Her mother is an actress and reality TV star. She boasts more than 40 acting credits and is famous for her roles in The King of Queens (1998 – 2007), Second Act (2018), and Old School (2003). Leah also stars the 2014 TLC reality TV series Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

Her father is a restaurateur, singer, producer, and actor with numerous movies and TV series appearances. His most notable roles include portraying Torres in Swordfish (2001) and Rey in Garlic & Gunpowder (2017).

Fast facts

When was Sofia Pagan born? She was born on 16 June 2004. Her age is 19 years as of 2023. Where does Sofia Bella Pagan come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Sofia Bella Pagan’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Is Sofia Bella Pagan in college? She is enrolled at a college pursuing her undergraduate degree. Is Sofia Bella Pagan adopted? She is not adopted and is the only child of American actors Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan. Who are Sofia Bella Pagan’s siblings? She has three half-siblings, Alex, Nicolas, and Angelo Pagan Jr., from her father’s previous relationship. What does Sofia Bella Pagan do for a living? She has not chosen a career path yet and is still pursuing her education in college. When did Sofia Bella Pagan's parents get married? Her parents tied the knot in July 2003 and have been married for approximately two decades.

Sofia Bella Pagan is a celebrity child known for being the daughter of Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan. She is pursuing her college education and has appeared in her mother’s reality TV series and JoJo Siwa’s music video. She resides with her parents in Los Angeles, California, United States.

