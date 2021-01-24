Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a celebrity child. Her parents are Hollywood celebrities Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. She gained prominence after the two prominent actors adopted her. She has taken after her parents and is now an actress.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children. Although her famous parents are no longer together, she has a close bond and relationship with them. Discover more about the celebrity child today.

Profile summary

Full name Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt Birth name Yemsrach Nicknames Tena Adam, Z, Zaz Gender Female Date of birth 8th January 2005 Age 18 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Awasa, Ethiopia Current residence Los Feliz, California, United States of America Nationality American-Ethiopian Ethnicity Black (Ethiopian) Zodiac sign Capricorn Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 2 in (158 cm) Weight 126lb (57 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Biological mother Mentewab Dawit Lebiso Adoptive father Brad Pitt Adoptive mother Angelina Jolie Adoptive siblings 5 Education Spelman College Profession Actress

Who is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt?

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a young actress. She came into the limelight after being adopted by famous Hollywood celebrities. Her birth name is Yemsrach, and her nicknames are Tena Adam, Z, and Zaz.

How old is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt?

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt's age is 18 years as of 2023. She was born on 8th January 2005, and her Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who is Zahara Jolie-Pitt's father?

The actress' adoptive father is Brad Pitt. Her biological father remains unknown in the public domain.

Her adoptive mother is actress Angelina Jolie, and her biological mother is an Ethiopian lady named Mentewab Dawit Lebiso.

Where is Zahara Jolie-Pitt from?

The young actress was born in Awasa, Ethiopia. She was raised in Los Feliz, California, United States of America, by her adoptive parents. She is currently studying in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her nationality is American-Ethiopian, and her ethnicity is Black (Ethiopian).

Zahara Jolie-Pitt's adoption

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adopted their daughter from an Ethiopian orphanage on 6th July 2005. She was six months old at the time.

Initially, she was adopted by Angelina as a single mother. She was later adopted by Brad Pitt after he married Angelina, and her surname was hyphenated to Jolie-Pitt. She is the couple's oldest daughter.

Before the adoption, Yemsrach was left in an orphanage by her maternal grandmother, who did not have the resources to raise a child.

The grandmother believed that her biological mother had passed away after running away from home. In 2017, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso requested to be contacted by her biological daughter.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children

The celebrity couple has six children, meaning Zaz has five adoptive siblings. Their names are Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Does Angelina Jolie have a biological child? Yes, the actress has three biological children, i.e., Shiloh, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Jolie-Pitt.

Shiloh Nouvel was born on 27th May 2006 in Namibia. Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline are twins born on 12th July 2008.

The actress' adopted kids are Maddox, Pax and Zaz. Maddox Chivan was born on 5th August 2001 and adopted in 2002 from Cambodia at seven months.

Pax Thien was born on 29th November 2003 in Vietnam and was adopted from Ho Chi Minh City when he was three.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college

Zaz was homeschooled with her siblings in California, United States of America. In 2022, she joined Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. Angelina visited her daughter on campus during the school's homecoming weekend in October 2022.

Career

Brad Pitt's daughter is still a student but is slowly building her career in the entertainment industry. She played an uncredited role alongside her mother in Maleficent in 2014.

In 2016, she voiced the character of Meng Meng in another of her mom’s films, Kung Fu Panda 3. In 2019, she launched the Zahara Collection jewellery line with Robert Procop.

All proceeds from the line were donated to the House of Ruth Shelters. The organisation assists physically abused women and children with transitional housing.

What happened to Angelina Jolie's daughters?

In 2020, actress Jolie revealed that two of her daughters had undergone surgery in the past year. She shared her family's health issues in an essay titled Why Girls Deserve Love and Respect on International Women's Day.

One of her younger daughters underwent hip surgery. Shiloh was photographed walking on crutches, making people believe she underwent the surgery.

On the other hand, Zaz was seen stepping out after her surgeries, attending Cirque du Soleil with her family. She was seen wearing an IV drip.

Where is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt now?

The young actress is still studying at Spellman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The black liberal arts college for women is part of the Atlanta University Centre academic consortium in Atlanta.

How tall is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt?

Angelina Jolie's daughter is 5 ft 2 in or 158 cm. She weighs about 126lb or 57 kg and has dark brown hair eyes and black hair.

Trivia

As a child, Zahara was known for her infamous ‘death stare’ in paparazzi pictures.

She was conceived after her mother suffered sexual assault.

When her adoptive parents divorced, her biological mother expressed support for Jolie and said Zaz should be under the actress' custody because she is a good mother.

Her best friend is Millie Bobby Brown, a teenage actress known for her role in Stranger Things .

. She met the first female President of Ethiopia and talked about the importance of girls’ education ands sanitary pad solutions for girls in school.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is a celebrity child best known as the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt. She has taken after her parents in acting.

