Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson recently stirred reactions on social media after a clip of him and former Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke out on a date went viral

The video of Timini and Mercy Eke is coming days after a clip of the actor and Bimbo Ademoye were seen sharing a kiss

In the caption of the viral video, Mercy Eke noted that Timini has shown enough evidence that he wants to get serious with her

Nigerian movie star Timini Egbuson and reality TV star Mercy Eke recently created quite a stir on social media after a clip of them going on a shopping date went viral.

In the viral clip, Timini showed how much of a gentleman he is as he helped Mercy Eke open the car door and held her hands as she walked into the boutique together.

Nollywood star Timini Egbuson is in the news again as rumours about him and Mercy Eke being in a relationship goes viral. Photo credit: @_timini/@official_mercyeke

This viral clip is coming days after a video of Timini and Bimbo Ademoye getting quite cosy in the "Oza room" together went viral.

Timini sparks dating rumours with Mercy Eke

The new video of the movie star on a date with Mercy Eke has sparked hints about the celebrities being in a relationship.

Timini is usually called Nollywood's certified playboy because of his lover/casanova personality. He usually plays in movies and exudes in reality.

Mercy Eke isn't the first female celebrity to be rumoured to be in a relationship with Timini. He was once hinted to be dating Dorcas Shola-Fapson.

We would be here to report who truly is the woman after Timini's heart.

Below is the viral video of Timini and Mercy Eke on a date together:

Reactions as Timini takes Mercy on a date

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@sharonooja:

"Pls take me shopping baby."

@mariachikebenjamin:

"I want to love only you."

@miseducationofmimi:

"My name starts with M too, I'll take the shopping only, I already have my Timi. Thanks King!"

@sefinatuumaru:

"Can I ship???"

@preciousmoreni:

"Imagination wan kill me…this two God pls!!!!"

@welcome_to_2025:

"When there are better babes like Tacha and Phyna."

@osas_kelvin03:

"Timini never get destination at alllll.... That boy is all over every lagos girl jare."

@lexy_miami:

"I pity him this girl just wan chop and run."

@k2photograpy:

"This egbon na baller he can spend anything on his lover. Na 30bg he go be."

@iamflash_ug1:

"Zubby go buy both of them."

Timini Egbuson opens up about his relationship

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Timini finally opened up about being in a committed relationship and subtly spoke about his intentions to get married before 40.

The award-winning screen star also disclosed that he is fast approaching his forties, and now would be the best time to pick a woman he would want to spend the rest of his life with.

