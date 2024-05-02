Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates have been checking their results following the announcement of the release of UTME results by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

While many candidates have been able to access their results some persons are experiencing one challenge or the other.

JAMB released UTME results on Monday, April 29 Photo credit: @drpenking

UTME results errors and their Solutions

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the UTME results errors and how candidates can resolve the issues.

Unable to find your results

Some candidates encountered this particular error when they wanted to check their results on the JAMB portal.

This error occurs when a candidate inputs an incorrect registration number.

It could also happen due to a mismatch between the details the candidate entered and those on JAMB’s database.

Solution

The solution to resolving this is very simple. UTME candidates are advised to double-check the JAMB registration number. The 10-digit number is provided during the UTME registration.

Candidates are advised to carefully enter the number and the error will disappear.

Also, candidates are to ensure they are on the correct website and accurately enter their details.

UTME results checking website is down

This is another error that UTME candidates encounter in the course of checking their results on the JAMB portal.

This mostly happens due to high traffic on the JAMB website. The portal sometimes gets overwhelmed during peak periods when the UTME results are released resulting in temporary outages.

Solution

Patience is the key solution here as another try later in the day will do the magic.

UTME candidates are advised to give it another try after the initial rush subsides.

Under Investigation

Some UTME results take slightly longer time to be released to verification processes.

While most candidates can access their results on time, JAMB delays the results of some UTME candidates to run a complete and proper check on them.

Solution

Like most issues, time is always needed for JAMB to complete its verification processes.

Once that is done, affected candidates are usually notified by JAMB through their registered email or SMS

Another optional solution is to reach out to JAMB support through their official channels for further information.

Invalid login credentials error

UTME candidates experienced this kind of error due to incorrect phone numbers or passwords.

Solution

UTME candidates are encouraged to verify their phone number and ensure it is the same number they used while registering for the examination.

Same as above, candidates are to cross-check the password associated with their phone number before entering it to check their results.

Insufficient balance error

Mobile network provider sends this kind of error message when the candidates don’t have enough airtime to carry out the result checking.

Checking UTME results via SMS costs a specific amount depending on your mobile network provider.

Solution

The solution to this is for candidates to recharge their lines and ensure it is enough to check their UTME results via SMS.

No response from SMS

This occurs when candidates receive no response and yet get debited for using the SMS option to check their results.

Solution

It is important to ensure they use their JAMB registered phone number to access their results via SMS. Any candidate who uses another number may not receive a response for their result.

Another solution is to take some time to rest if yiu are sure you used the correct phone number.

The error and delay response might be due to network issues and channel traffic overload.

The result will eventually be sent to the candidates with time.

However, it is important to to contact JAMB’s support team If the errors persist or for further questions.

This can be done via their official channels or by physically visiting any JAMB CBT centres.

Candidates who can’t access UTME results

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB addressed the issue experienced by some UTME candidates who can't access their results.

The examination body said UTME candidates who can't access their results after making payment should visit any JAMB-approved CBT centre for assistance.

The results of the 2024 UTME which began on Friday, 19th April ended on Monday, 29th April 2024 were released earlier today, April 29

