Who is Francesca Hetfield? Meet James Hetfield's former wife

Francesca Hetfield is a costume designer from the United States. She is famous as the wife of James Alan Hetfield, the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, co-founder and songwriter of the heavy metal band Metallica. The couple has been married for more than two decades.

James Hetfield (L) of Metallica and his wife attend the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 4, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Francesca Hetfield commenced her career as a costume designer when she was 23. At the time, she was not a famous personality until her relationship with musician James Hetfield became public. The two eventually got hitched and are parents of three children.

Full name Francesca Hetfield Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Rosario, Argentina Current residence Colorado, United States Nationality Argentine-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Separated Ex-partner James Hetfield Children 3 School Overland High School College University of South Florida Profession Costume designer Net worth $1 million

Francesca Hetfield’s biography

The custom designer was born Francesca Tomasi in Rosario, Argentina. She was brought up in her hometown before moving to the United States to study and pursue her career. Francesca is an Argentine-American of mixed ethnicity residing in Colorado, United States.

As for her schooling, she completed her high school education at Overland High School in Colorado, USA. Francesca later obtained an undergraduate degree at the University of South Florida.

How old is Francesca Hetfield?

The former James Hetfield’s wife is 53 years old as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 27 January every year and was born in 1970. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

James Hetfield and Francesca during the 2nd Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honouring James Hetfield and Bill Silva at the Henry Fonda Music Box event. Photo: L. Cohen (modified by author)

What does Francesca Hetfield do for a living?

Francesca works as a professional film costume designer. She reportedly commenced her career at 23 and has since worked with high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, the Argentine native has appeared in the music documentary Red Til I’m Dead: Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash (2017) and Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (2004).

What is Francesca Hetfield’s net worth?

The costume designer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, according to Biography Mask. Earnings from her costume design career are seemingly her primary source of income.

What year did James Hetfield meet his wife?

The two reportedly first met in 1992 when Francesca joined rock band Metallica’s Whenever We May Roam tour as a costume designer. James and Francesca immediately hit it off and ultimately tied the knot on 17 August 1997.

Are Francesca and James Hetfield divorcing?

Musician James Hetfield reportedly filed for divorce in August 2022, according to TMZ. The divorce has not been finalised, and their reason for separation is not yet established. In the meantime, the two are co-parenting their three children.

Does Francesca Hetfield have children?

The couple has three children, Marcella Francesca, Castor Virgil, and Cali Tee. Their first child Cali Tee was born on 13 June 1998, and she is an artist and interior designer. Castor Virgil is their second child, born on 18 May 2000, and he is a member of the hard rock band Bastardane, where he plays drums. Their last-born is Marcella Francesca, a budding singer, born on 17 January 2002.

Musician James Hetfield, his wife and their children Castor, Marcella and Cali at the premiere of Warner Bros. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

How tall is Francesca Hetfield?

The costume designer stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Fast facts about Francesca Hetfield

What is Francesca Hetfield’s age? She is 53 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 January 1970. Where is Francesca Hetfield from? She hails from Rosario, Argentina, but currently lives in the United States. What is Francesca Hetfield’s profession? She is a professional film costume designer. How much is Francesca Hetfield worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. Who is James Hetfield’s wife? The Metallica band lead singer has been married to Francesca Tomasi since 1997. How many children does Francesca Hetfield have? She has three children, Marcella Francesca, Castor Virgil, and Cali Tee. Are James and Francesca Hetfield still together? The couple is reportedly ending their marriage of over 20 years. James filed for divorce in August 2022, but it has yet to be finalised.

Francesca Hetfield boasts a successful career as a professional costume designer, having worked with top-notch artists. She has been married to hard rock singer James Hetfield for over 20 years, and they have three children. The couple is reportedly going through a divorce process.

