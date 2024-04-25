A young Nigerian man in the UK has come out to show people how life has been hard for him abroad

The man said he was not yet successful as relocating to the UK did not offer a straight path to living rich

Many people who were once in a similar situation encouraged the young man to keep pushing abroad

A Nigerian man in the UK has made a video about how hard living abroad is compared to what many think.

The man (@beehot_) said many who see him in the UK would think he has succeeded in life without knowing the struggles abroad.

The man cried as he shared his story. The middle photo is for illustration purpose only. Photo source: @beehot, Getty Images/LuismiX

Living in UK as a Nigerian

As he walked in his clip, the man cried out of pain for whatever he was going through. A check on his page shows that he has been making videos since coming to the UK.

His video on TikTok received mixed reactions. Some wondered why he was not back in Nigeria, while others who had experienced a similar situation pitied him.

Ennywise said:

"People saying come home you think it’s easy to go home like that? Apart from u may not even have money to go back nobody prays to also go back empty handed let’s be human….sending love."

yomi Smith $ said:

"Nah tears of joy no whine us here."

Odullas said:

"I really understand u blood. We are in uk yet we are not okay and going back him is not okay. Las las we will all be okay."

Rozz_ey said:

"Is better to be a graduate or have your own hand work before you relocated to overseas."

OLUMIDE said:

"Only person wey come go understand, awon oloriburuku dey take say make you come back. makw them self find money enter UK nah."

Ayo said:

"I go still come sha."

Olobasalo princess said:

"I stil cry today am totally fedup."

Big_Bangaar said:

"Omo , na everyday i dey cry , me wey be Idan Soft life for Naija … nothing to go back to .. if not , I for don return."

MIZTER ODM said:

"Bro we go survive just keep pushing everybody have story to tell we go they alright last last."

Lady left UK for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got tired of the hustle and bustle of living in the UK has returned home.

The lady rejoiced in a short TikTok video, saying she was tired of everything. She packed her bags and landed in Nigeria.

