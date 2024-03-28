Where is Charlie Ely now? Latest updates since her release

Charlie Kay Ely came into the spotlight after being involved in the murder of teenager Seath Jackson. She was convicted along with other co-defendants for luring Seath to her home, where he was killed. Ely served time in prison and was eventually released after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. Where is Charlie Ely now?

Young Charlie Ely poses for a photo smiling indoors (L). Charlie at the women’s prison in Lowell (R). Photo: @FreeCharlieNow on Facebook (modified by author)

Charlie Ely was just eighteen years old when she was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder in Marion County, Florida. In 2011, she lived alone and allowed several other teens to move in with her. One of her roommates shot and killed a fifteen-year-old boy at the residence.

Profile summary

Full name Charlie Kay Ely Gender Female Date of birth 11 July 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Marion County, Florida, United States Current residence Lakeland, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Joseph David Burham

Charlie Ely’s biography

Charlie was born on 11 July 1992 in Marion County, Florida, United States of America, where she was raised. She is 31 years old as of March 2024. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What happened to Charlie Ely?

Top-5 facts about Charlie Ely. Photo: @Free Charlie Ely /Facebook (modified by author)

Charlie Ely was one of five individuals arrested in connection with the 2011 murder of teenager Seath Jackson. Seath Tyler Jackson, 15, a Florida native, was killed in April by a gang of five because one of the boys had a grudge against him over a girl.

Prosecutors said Charlie and Amber Wright lured Seath to Ely’s home in Summerfield, where they beat and eventually killed him. Murder weapons were used in the crime, and DNA evidence was found in her trailer. Amber was said to have been an ex-girlfriend of Seath's hence the reason Bargo held a grudge against him.

In October 2011, Charlie, who was 19 years old at that time, was sentenced to life in prison without parole along with the other group members, Michael Bargo, Kyle Hooper, Amber Wright, and Justin Soto, who were involved in the hyneous incident.

Before the sentence was imposed by Circuit Judge David Eddy, Seth Tyler Jackson's mother, Sonia Jackson, addressed the court and Ely. She said;

Some say your life is over. (But) You will still see and talk to your family. You will still get letters and birthday cards. You will still laugh and cry. I have no sympathy for the tears you shed. They have not been for Seath, but rather for what's happened to you. You could have been a hero and saved many lives.

How did Charlie Ely get released?

Charlie at the women’s prison in Lowell (L). Charlie in a black blouse (R). Photo: @FreeCharlieNow on Facebook (modified by author)

She was released due to a federal ruling that deemed her counsel ineffective during the trial. She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and received a 10-year prison term. She was ultimately freed, having accrued credit for time already served.

Her attorney, Jose Baez, calls it 'bittersweet.' He said;

Charlie is happy to be going home, but a the same time there’s really nothing to celebrate. She feels terrible for the Jackson family,

Michael Bargo, who prosecutors said was at the centre of the murder case, was sentenced to death. The other remaining defendants were sentenced to life in prison.

Where is Charlie Ely now?

Before release, Ely served time at the women’s prison in Lowell. After the decision to release Ely was made, the lawyer who procured her release, Jose Baez, addressed the media and said there was little evidence against Ely and that she did not lure Seath to his death.

Who is Charlie Ely's husband?

Is Charlie Ely still married? Since her release, Ely has not disclosed any information about her personal life. However, before her imprisonment, she married Joseph David Burham. Joseph David Burham and Charlie Ely met in 2010 and tied the knot in the same year. Her current whereabouts remain relatively undisclosed as she has maintained a discreet lifestyle since her release.

What is Charlie Ely’s height?

Ely is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms. Additionally, Charlie Ely's eyes are blue, and her hair is brown.

Fast facts about Charlie Ely

Who is Charlie Ely? She was among the five people who were arrested in connection with the death of teenager Seath Jackson in 2011. Where is Charlie Ely from? She was born in Florida, United States of America. What is Charlie Ely’s age? She is 31 years old as of March 2024, having been born on 11 July 1992. Does Charlie Ely have a baby? She does not have a baby. Who is Charlie Ely’s husband? She was married to Joseph David Burham before she was arrested. However, it is unknown if they are still together. What is Charlie Ely’s height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Does Charlie Ely have an Instagram account? No, she is not on any social media platform.

Charlie Kay Ely was one of the individuals involved in the murder of teenager Seath Jackson in 2011. She was convicted and served time in prison. In 2020, she was released after a federal judge ruled in her favour due to ineffective counsel during her trial.

