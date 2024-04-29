A Nigerian man celebrated his final year defence by creating a captivating video where he sang and danced with joy

Dressed in a smart suit, he held a document file in hand as he expressed his gratitude through a religious song

His exuberant dance moves left no room for doubt—he was truly thankful for having come so far in his education

In a heartwarming display, a Nigerian man showed his emotion after his project defence by singing and dancing.

This delightful moment quickly went viral, capturing the attention of online viewers.

The Nigerian man was happy to finally defend his project. Photo credit: @abledbygrace

Source: TikTok

Little man dances after project defence

The man expressed his gratitude through a religious song. His exuberant dance moves left no room for doubt. He was truly thankful for having come so far in his education, as shown by @abledbygrace.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

UNKnown said:

“The fact he is still grateful.”

King above Kings wrote:

“May you stans higher among your peers.”

Just Chiboy commented:

“May the sky be your limit boss.”

K abledbygrace also commented:

“The sky can never be my limit...it is just a starting point for me by God's grace .. and that is for me..I don't know about you.”

Unique Praize:

“Federal Polytechnic Offa, Mass communication to the world, congratulations bro.”

Samad:

“And I think am twice before I enter this place o Alakoba nhi gbogbo yin.”

User838383993:

“Do legwork joor.”

Olu:

“Jump up and praise the Lord.”

Marab400:

“Tbh the voice is so soothing Didn't notice he was the one singing at first, thought he was lip syncing...even without mic, he voice sounded so magical.”

User8393939938393:

“Any thing wey I type people go Dey talk say they saw what I did there. Na why I no wan comment, but anyways, Congratulations, more wins and greater heights.”

Man bags first class from FUTO opens up

Meanwjhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian young man who graduated with first class has revealed what motivated him to pursue academic excellence.

The first-class graduate of mathematics from the Federal University of Technology, Ondo recalled that his father was a carpenter and had helped him in the past.

He said looking at how hardworking he was as a carpenter motivated him always to work hard.

There is also a story of a young man who celebrates his academic success after graduating from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng