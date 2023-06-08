David Hefner’s biography: what is known about Hugh Hefner’s son?

David Hefner is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as the son of the late American magazine publisher Hugh Hefner. His father is the founder of Playboy magazine.

David Hefner with his brother and wife. Photo: @hughhefner on Twitter (modified by author)

David Hefner has been keeping his life from the limelight. However, he has significantly contributed to the entertainment industry, working in the film and editorial department. He runs a computer consulting company in the United States.

Profile summary

Full name David Hefner Gender Male Date of birth 30 August 1955 Age 68 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Palo Alto, California, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Hugh Hefner Mother Millie Hefner Siblings 3 Marital status Married Children 2 University University of California Santa Cruz Profession Producer, director, computer engineer, businessman, writer, editor Net worth $500,000

David Hefner’s biography

The American businessman hails from Palo Alto, California, United States. He is an American of white ethnicity. Who are David Hefner’s siblings? He has three siblings, namely Christine, Cooper and Marston Hefner. His brother Cooper was born in 1991, while Marston was born in 1990. David is the eldest son of the Hefner family.

David Hefner’s parents are Hugh Hefner (father) and Millie Hefner (mother). Hugh Hefner was a producer, actor and renowned magazine publisher.

Unfortunately, Davids's father passed away on 27 September 2017 when he was 91. At the time of his death, Cooper Hefner, was the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.

TV personality Cooper Hefner (L) and his father, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner attend the Beverly Hills City Council and Playboy Enterprises in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Educational background

The American writer and editor attended his elementary and high school in the United States. Later on, he went to the University of California Santa Cruz in the USA, where he specialised in film and digital media.

How old is David Hefner?

Hugh Hefner’s son is 68 years as of 2023. He was born on 30 August 1955; his zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does David Hefner do?

David is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director. As a producer, he has worked on several films as stated below:

Movie Year Pay Attention 2004 Forgotten Pills 2005 Dusty Road 2006 Shut Up and Shoot 2006 Dinner with Cupid 2006 Two Weeks Notice 2007 Welcome to Juliette 2007 The End of Light 2007 Heroes at Home 2008 Grandmother 2010 Forgotten Pills 2010 Washed 2014 Translogic 2013-2016 Talita 2017

David is also a skilled director and writer. He is credited as a writer and director in some of the above films.

David Hefner is also a qualified computer graphics specialist. He works owns an independent productions and owns a computer consulting company in the United States.

What is David Hefner’s net worth?

The renowned computer engineer has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He earns his wealth from his career as a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director.

Does David Hefner have children?

David Hefner loves to keep his personal life private. However, he is alleged to be married and is a father of two children, whom he has chosen not to disclose their names.

What is David Hefner’s height?

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner (C) poses with his sons Cooper and Marston Hefner at the Thalians 55th Annual Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Hugh Hefner's son stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

FAQs

David Hefner has made his name in the entertainment industry. He is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director. However, he is quite a private person and is not active on any social media platform.

