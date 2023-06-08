David Hefner’s biography: what is known about Hugh Hefner’s son?
David Hefner is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as the son of the late American magazine publisher Hugh Hefner. His father is the founder of Playboy magazine.
David Hefner has been keeping his life from the limelight. However, he has significantly contributed to the entertainment industry, working in the film and editorial department. He runs a computer consulting company in the United States.
Profile summary
|Full name
|David Hefner
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 August 1955
|Age
|68 years (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Palo Alto, California, United States
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|6’1’’
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Hugh Hefner
|Mother
|Millie Hefner
|Siblings
|3
|Marital status
|Married
|Children
|2
|University
|University of California Santa Cruz
|Profession
|Producer, director, computer engineer, businessman, writer, editor
|Net worth
|$500,000
David Hefner’s biography
The American businessman hails from Palo Alto, California, United States. He is an American of white ethnicity. Who are David Hefner’s siblings? He has three siblings, namely Christine, Cooper and Marston Hefner. His brother Cooper was born in 1991, while Marston was born in 1990. David is the eldest son of the Hefner family.
David Hefner’s parents are Hugh Hefner (father) and Millie Hefner (mother). Hugh Hefner was a producer, actor and renowned magazine publisher.
Unfortunately, Davids's father passed away on 27 September 2017 when he was 91. At the time of his death, Cooper Hefner, was the Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.
Educational background
The American writer and editor attended his elementary and high school in the United States. Later on, he went to the University of California Santa Cruz in the USA, where he specialised in film and digital media.
How old is David Hefner?
Hugh Hefner’s son is 68 years as of 2023. He was born on 30 August 1955; his zodiac sign is Virgo.
What does David Hefner do?
David is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director. As a producer, he has worked on several films as stated below:
|Movie
|Year
|Pay Attention
|2004
|Forgotten Pills
|2005
|Dusty Road
|2006
|Shut Up and Shoot
|2006
|Dinner with Cupid
|2006
|Two Weeks Notice
|2007
|Welcome to Juliette
|2007
|The End of Light
|2007
|Heroes at Home
|2008
|Grandmother
|2010
|Forgotten Pills
|2010
|Washed
|2014
|Translogic
|2013-2016
|Talita
|2017
David is also a skilled director and writer. He is credited as a writer and director in some of the above films.
David Hefner is also a qualified computer graphics specialist. He works owns an independent productions and owns a computer consulting company in the United States.
What is David Hefner’s net worth?
The renowned computer engineer has an alleged net worth of $500,000. He earns his wealth from his career as a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director.
Does David Hefner have children?
David Hefner loves to keep his personal life private. However, he is alleged to be married and is a father of two children, whom he has chosen not to disclose their names.
What is David Hefner’s height?
Hugh Hefner's son stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).
FAQs
- How old is David Hefner? He is 68 years as of 2023.
- Who are David Hefner’s parents? His father is Hugh Hefner, while his mother is Millie Hefner.
- Who is David Hefner’s wife? The American writer and editor has never disclosed his partner's name.
- What does David Hefner do for a living? He is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director.
- Who are David Hefner’s siblings? His siblings are Christine, Cooper and Marston Hefner.
- Does David Hefner have children? Hugh Hefner’s son is a father of two children.
- What is David Hefner’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500,000.
- What is David Hefner’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.
David Hefner has made his name in the entertainment industry. He is a producer, businessman, computer engineer, writer, editor, and director. However, he is quite a private person and is not active on any social media platform.
Legit.ng recently published Faye Hadley’s biography. She is a certified automotive technician, social media influencer, and TV personality from the United States. Faye was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, USA.
The internet sensation began her career as a licensed therapist after graduating with a degree in psychology. She has a YouTube channel where she shares videos about DIY tutorials, 7M Build tips and tricks, and general automotive maintenance. Is Faye Hadley married? Find out here.
Source: Legit.ng