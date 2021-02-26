Larry Birkhead's biography: age, net worth, occupation, partner

Larry Birkhead is a celebrity photographer, real estate agent and reality TV star. He rose to fame in 2007 due to court battles regarding the paternity of Anna Nicole Smith's 7-month-old daughter. Anna was a model, actress, and TV star. Larry Birkhead was among the four men seeking her baby's custody.

Larry attends the Lifetime special screening: Robin Roberts Presents Stolen By My Mother, The Kamiyah Mobley Story in New York City. Photo: @Eugene Gologursky

Source: Getty Images

Larry, businessman Frederic von Anhalt, attorney Howard K. Stern, and Anna's bodyguard Alexander Denk claimed to have fathered Anna's daughter after her untimely death. The actress died on February 8, 2007, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida. Birkhead has appeared on talk shows and been a cast member of several reality shows, including Celebrity Wife Swap and The Millionaire Matchmaker.

Profile summary

Full name Larry Earl Birkhead Date of birth January 22, 1973 Zodiac sign Aquarians Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, USA Residence Louisville, Kentucky, USA Age 49 years old (as of July 2022) Alma mater Doss High School, the University of Louisville Qualification Journalism degree Career Photographer, real estate agent, and TV personality Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Larry L. Birkhead Mother Nancy Birkhead Siblings 3 Marital status Single Relationship status Unknown Children Dannielynn Birkhead Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 75 kgs (165 lb) Approx. Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Net worth $3 million (Approx.) Twitter @larrybirkhead Instagram @larryanddannielynn

Larry Birkhead's biography

Larry Birkhead was born on January 22, 1973, in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, to Nancy and Larry L. Birkhead.

Is Larry Birkhead a twin?

His twin brother is called Lewis. Larry also has a sister named Angela Heuser and a step-sister called Judy.

How old is Larry Birkhead?

Larry Birkhead's age is 49 years old as of July 2022.

How tall is Larry Birkhead?

Larry Birkhead's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), and weighs about 75 kgs (165 lb).

Educational background

He attended Louisville's Doss High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Louisville.

Birkhead visits People Now in New York, United States. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

What does Larry Birkhead do for a living?

The photographer has appeared in numerous publications, billboards and television programmes. He is also a realtor and a household name in the American rеаlіtу TV entertainment arena.

Larry was an actor and producer for Rainbows (2023), Hopelessly in Love (2020) and MADtv (1995). Some of the other movies and TV shows he has appeared in include:

Hollywood medium

Vanderpump

Celebrity Wife swap

Addicted fame

Steve Harvey's show

Oprah: Where Are They Now

CelebriDate

True Crime with Aphrodite Jones

The Wendy Williams Show

20 to 1

The Insider

The Ellen De

How high

Access Hollywood

Larry King Live

Entertainment Tonight

20/20

Good morning America

Today

How did Anna Nicole meet Larry Birkhead?

Larry worked as a freelance photographer in Louisville when he met Anna Nicole Smith at the annual Kentucky Derby horse race event in May 2004. By then, she was filming The Anna Nicole Show.

Anna hired him to photograph her at Camp Kindle via the Lincoln Journal Star. Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead's relationship was a secret, and it lasted for over two years, but the public learnt about it from 2005 to 2006.

Dannielynn and her father attend the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: @Stephen J. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Larry felt he would compete with Anna's friend and attorney, Howard K Stern, for her attention. He wanted to marry her but did not think they were ready for it.

Therefore, Larry gave Anna a ring when she was pregnant but didn't consider it a wedding ring. Five months into the pregnancy, the couple had an argument which made Anna leave California for the Bahamas to live with her attorney, Howard K. Stern.

She was, therefore, dating Howard when she gave birth to Dannielynn Hope Marshall Birkhead and never informed Larry because they were not on speaking terms.

Anna Nicole Smith's dating history

Anna Nicole Smith was married to Billy Wayne Smith from 1985 to 1993, and J. Howard Marshall II from 1994 to 1995. Speculations had it that she hooked up with Donald Trump in 1993.

The actress was in a relationship with Sandi Powledge (1991 - 1994), Frédéric von Anhalt (1996 - 1997), Christian Audigier (1998 - 1999), Peter Nygård (1999 - 2002), Howard K. Stern (2002 - 2007), and Larry Birkhead (2005 - 2006).

Who is Dannielynn's father?

It was until Anna's death on February 8, 2007, that Frederic von Anhalt, Howard K. Stern, and Alexander Denk claimed to be Dannielynn's father.

Hence, Larry filed a lawsuit and requested paternity test. He provided the court with a DNA sample on April 10, 2007. The DNA test revealed that Birkhead was the child's father.

Howard K Stern was present at the ruling and supported Larry. He promised to help Larry get sole custody of Dannielynn and even allowed him to meet the baby in the Bahamas.

How old is Dannielynn Birkhead?

Dannielynn was born in Nassau, The Bahamas, on September 7, 2006. Therefore, she is 15 years old as of July 2022.

How much did Dannielynn inherit?

Anna Nicole Smith's husband, Howard Marshall II, was a Texas oil baron. He died in 1995, and she was still battling over his family's fortune, worth $500 million to $1 billion. Marshalls’ late son, E. Pierce Marshall, fought her claim for years.

Dannielynn was born three days before her half-brother, Daniel Wayne Smith, died while visiting his mother in a Nassau hospital. The 20-year-old Daniel was the son of Anna and her first husband, Billy Wayne Smith.

A judge ruled that lawyers hid legal documents entitling the six-year-old to a lump sum of cash, and she was entitled to $49 million from J. Howard's estate.

When Howard Marshall son made court appeals in Texas, the court ruled that his billionaire father never intended to leave everything to Anna Nicole Smith and her daughter. As a result, Dannielynn's net worth of $3 million comes from acting and other activities.

She featured on Life After Anna Nicole: The Larry & Dannielynn Story TV movie in 2013 and appeared on several episodes of True Crime with Aphrodite Jones, Steve Harvey, Celebrity Wife Swap, Inside Edition, Entertainment Tonight, and Access Hollywood.

Why did Dannielynn Birkhead change her name?

Anna Nicole Smith changed her daughter's name from Hannah Rose Marshall Stern to Dannielynn Hope Marshall Stern after her son, Daniel, passed away to honour him.

She had the Stern surname because attorney Howard K. Stern signed her birth certificate. Moreover, her surname changed from Stern to Birkhead after the court established Larry was her dad.

Is Larry Birkhead in a relationship?

Larry revealed in 2017 that Dannielynn tried pressuring him into dating. She even played a matchmaker by suggesting that the Kardashian sisters and their mother were suitable females to date.

He also explained that his daughter was clingy to her female teachers and his girlfriends' mums. Dannielynn would often ask them if they would like to adopt her or be her honorary mother. Since none of Larry Birkhead's girlfriends has been in the spotlight, the public assumes he is single in 2022.

Is Larry Birkhead gay?

During his fight for his daughter's custody, rumours of him living a secret gay life filled the air. In 2007, singer/actress Jackie Hatten alleged in TV journalist Rita Cosby's book that the late Anna Nicole Smith's former boyfriends, Larry Birkhead and Howard K. Stern, met on a blind date and became gay lovers.

Howard and Larry denied ever dating and threatened to sue Rita Cosby. Larry said Jackie was a liar and had a grudge against them. The singer had previously claimed that Howard fed Anna medicine that contributed to her demise.

Larry explained that Jackie tried going to the Bahamas the previous year to see Anna, but Anna stopped her. In addition, Jackie's brother (Mark Hatten) was serving a jail term at a California prison for threatening and stalking Anna.

Mark Hatten later claimed to Dannielynn's dad during the child custody case. Veteran journalist Jennifer Birn also alleged Howard and Larry were lovers while she was at OK Magazine. However, Jennifer and Jackie never supported their accusations with evidence.

Larry and Dannielynn's tradition

Larry keeps his daughter out of the spotlight. He, however, takes her to the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala every year because it was the place he met her mum. He shows her around and tells her stories about the late Anna. Larry also wrote on Instagram an emotional tribute to Anna on her 15th death anniversary in February 2022.

How rich is Larry Birkhead?

Larry Birkhead's net worth is estimated to be $3 million. His worth is combined with his daughter's net worth.

Where did Larry Birkhead get his money?

Birkhead made his fortune from being a freelance photographer, real estate agent, and reality TV star. He admitted getting royalties for archived pictures he took of Anna Nicole Smith but denied receiving money for media interviews after her death.

Where does Larry Birkhead live?

Larry Birkhead's house is a six-bedroom residence located in Louisville, Kentucky. He bought it in 2008 before Dannielynn's second birthday. The two invited DailyMailTV to their home in 2019 for an exclusive tour.

Who is Larry Birkhead?

He is an American photographer, real estate agent, and TV personality. Larry is known for being the father of Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn.

Fun facts about Larry Birkhead

He has a twin brother.

Larry met Anna Nicole Smith at the Kentucky Derby horse racing event.

He is the father of Anna's daughter, Dannielynn.

Larry attends the annual Kentucky Derby event with Dannielynn to honour Anna 's memories.

He lives with his daughter in Kentucky.

Larry Birkhead is a protective father and has a close relationship with his daughter, Dannielynn. They are often seen together attending different occasions, and he helps her keep her mum's memories alive.

