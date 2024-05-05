A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after receiving funds for her small business

In a video, she expressed gratitude to Ola of Lagos and other people who helped her financially after she was dragged online

Some netizens had criticised the lady on TikTok for showing off her new provision shop which was stocked with small goods

A Nigerian lady, Lawan Jeminat, has expressed a great financial turnover after a video of her new shop went viral on TikTok.

A video showed the emotional business owner showing gratitude to everyone who supported her financially.

Negative comments brought blessings for Jeminat

Identified as @mhidey22123 on TikTok, Jeminat had earlier posted a video of her new shop and thanked God for making it possible.

However, what seemed like a great feat for Jeminat was criticised by many netizens in the comments section who insisted that the shop had very few goods.

Jeminat was taunted and made a laughing stock in the comments section and this drew the attention of well meaning Nigerians including Ola of Lagos to support her financially.

In a new video shared via her TikTok account, Jeminat said her bank account which only slightly above N20,000 now has over N1,300,000.

While sharing the video, she said:

"I want to use this medium to express my heartfelt gratitude to Ola of Lagos and to all the people God use to support me. Thank you so much for your generous financial and motivational support.

"You have truly exceeded my expectations and inspired me beyond measure. May God never forsake you and your love ones. God will listen and answer all your heart desire in Jesus name."

Reactions as lady thanks Ola of Lagos

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to congratulate the lady.

@yinkus gold32 said:

"Power of internet."

@Clothing store in Delta State wrote:

"Congratulations People wey dey laugh her, body go pepper them now."

@Jennie’s Thrift /New Wears commented:

"When God step the rest is history, grace food you please use the money judiciously."

@ewatomi added:

"Am happy for you dear na small small God we continue to bless your business."

@Adekunle 01 said:

"Congratulations to you my sister keeping pursuing God will continue to bless you."

