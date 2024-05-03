President Bola Tinubu has been seen alongside his wife, Oluremi, laughing uncontrollably to the comedy of the late Yoruba talent, Gbenga Adeboye

In the video, the late Adeboye narrated his experience with his white man's friend at a masquerade festival somewhere in Southwest Nigeria

President Tinubu's moment in the video could be traced to his days as governor of Lagos state, when Gbenga Adeboye was still alive

President Bola Tinubu has been caught in a viral video laughing uncontrollably alongside his wife, Oluremi, to the comedy of the late Yoruba talent, Gbenga Adeboye, popularly known as Fuwontan.

The viral video was suspected to date back to when Tinubu was the executive governor of Lagos state.

How Gbenga Adeboye made Tinubu laughs

In the video, the late Adeboye, who spoke in Yoruba language, narrated how a white man who was a friend of his accompanied him to a masquerade festival. At the festival, a masquerade was being shot at with local guns, and the white man wondered why he was not dying.

When the white man was told the masquerade was using bulletproof charms, he brought out his own gun, but the masquerade quickly noticed him and informed Adeboye not to allow his white man friend to shoot that gun.

At the climax of the satire, Tinubu and his wife laughed uncontrollably.

Nigerians react to Gbenga Adeboye's video

The video has been generating some reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Akonasu Michael said:

"He used to be my best comedian then may his gentle soul continue to rest in peace."

Olatunde said:

"See as Jagaban laughs. Even his wife could not contain her laughter. Gbenga Adeboye na legend. May his soul rest in peace."

Segun Wale Segun wrote:

"Gbenga Adeoye was an uncommon man with an uncommon talent. May God continue to rest his soul."

Durodola Hassan tweeted:

"Jengbetiele, an aguably the most talented Yoruba comedian of all time. Rest on Olugbenga."

A user with the handle @alagakemi commented:

"May God rest his soul. These are real stand up comedians."

See the video here:

