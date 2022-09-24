Shaun So’s biography: what is known about Anna Chlumsky’s husband?
Shaun So has gained public attention as the husband of actress Anna Chlumsky. Professionally, he is a former US military officer and entrepreneur. He owns The So Company and has also co-founded other companies.
Shaun So served in the American army for approximately a decade before opting for a career in the private sector. He has helped establish three companies and is enjoying success in the corporate world.
Shaun So’s biography
The entrepreneur was born in the United States of America to his parents, who were Chinese immigrants. He is an American national of Chinese ethnicity.
He graduated from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 2003. He later obtained a master's degree in business administration (Entrepreneurship) from the Zicklin School of Business in 2011.
How old is Shaun So?
His age is 42 years as of 2022. Anna Chlumsky’s spouse was reportedly born in 1980.
What does Shaun So do for a living?
Shaun is a former military officer and entrepreneur. He served in the U.S Army for 10 years as a counterterrorism expert and special agent until 2011. He also wrote a column for Forbes and had his own blog titled Ironsighting (no longer available). Later, he opted for a career pursuit in the private sector.
In 2011, he co-founded Cubby and was the company’s chief executive officer until April 2012. He founded The So Company in 2012 and is currently the company’s chief executive officer. He is also a co-founder of Digital Service Coalition, established in June 2019. He has a website, where he shares his endeavours, including travelling and photos of nature.
What is Shaun So’s net worth?
According to News Unzip, the American businessman has an estimated net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. However, note that the information source is unverified and, thus, unreliable. His primary income source is earnings from his businesses. He also earned significant income while serving in the military.
How did Anna Chlumsky and Shaun So meet?
The duo first met in the early 2000s at a dance party while pursuing their undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago. After their first interaction, they fell in love and began dating. The couple got married on 8 March 2008.
Are Anna Chlumsky and Shaun So still together?
They have been together for about two decades and have been married for 14 years. They are still married and occasionally attend public events together.
Does Shaun So have kids?
He has two children with the American actress. They welcomed their first child Penelope Joan So in July 2013. Their second child, Clara Elizabeth So, came in 2016.
How tall is Shaun So?
Anna Chlumsky’s husband stands at 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres). His weight is 141 pounds (64 kilograms).
Shaun So served in the U.S. military for approximately 10 years before venturing into the corporate world. He has established three companies in his career. He is also known for being the husband of actress Anna Chlumsky.
