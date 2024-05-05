The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has sent a petition against Rabiu Kwankwaso and 13 others to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)

The NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, accused the party's presidential candidate of alleged mismanagement of funds

According to the petition, Kwankwaso allegedly used the party to promote his Kwankwasia movement and for political gains

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and 13 others have been dragged to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of NNPP funds.

The NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Olaposi Sunday, signed the petition against Kwankwaso and 13 others.

The petition was signed and submitted to the EFCC headquarters, in Abuja on Thursday, May 2, Vanguard reports.

Oginni accused Kwankwaso of using the NNPP to propagate this Kwankwasia movement.

According to New Telegraph, he alleged that the former Kano state governor was never interested in contesting for the presidential position but in using the NNPP platform to enrich himself.

“Accordingly, the National Executive Committee was dissolved and new officers were elected to run the party. We did this with a very clean mind, but unknown to us, Senator Kwankwaso just wanted to use our political party to propagate the Kwankwasia movement and equally use it for political gains.

Oginni added, “As events unfold, we realise that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was not interested in the presidential election, but rather using the platform to enrich himself”.

NNPP Faction Suspends Kano Governor Yusuf

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the factional NNPP Board of Trustees slammed Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state's six-month suspension over alleged anti-party activities.

Oginni said Governor Yusuf was suspended for failing to appear before the party's disciplinary committee to explain the infractions to the constitution of the NNPP.

He said Yusuf was expected to appear before the committee to explain why he went to an illegal convention after being elected on the party's platform. He participated in an illegal or factional convention.

