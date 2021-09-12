Mallory Everton’s biography: age, height, net worth, husband

Mallory Everton is an American actress, writer, and comedian famous for being one of the regular cast members of Studio C. Everton was one of the four main cast members of the show. Mallory is also known for having a dark and wild sense of humour.

Comedian Mallory Everton attends Studio C Live from NYC featuring Kenan Thompson at Hammerstein Ballroom on August 24, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

In August 2018, Mallory Everton, together with Studio C's ten original cast members, announced they would finish the 9th season of the show then move on to a new digital media network called JK! Studios. She is a founder of the sketch comedy group, which reached the semifinals of NBC's Bring the Funny in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name: Mallory Ruthanne Everton

Mallory Ruthanne Everton Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 20, 1989

September 20, 1989 Age: 31 years old (As of 2021)

31 years old (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, United States

Portland, Oregon, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Colleen Everton

Colleen Everton Father: Bob Everton

Bob Everton Siblings: 5

5 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Liberty High School

Liberty High School University: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Profession: Writer, actress, director

Writer, actress, director Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @remallory

Who is Mallory Everton?

Mallory Everton is an American writer, actress and director. She was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States. The actress has over ten years of experience writing and performing comedy.

A photo of Mallory Everton before featuring on Bring The Funny. Photo: @remallory

Source: Instagram

As an actress, she is best known for her role in the popular sketch comedy show Studio C. Everton is also the face of the viral Purple Mattress Raw Egg Test ad.

How old is Mallory Everton?

As of 2021, Mallory Everton's age is 31 years. She was born on September 20th, 1989, and her birth sign is Virgo. When it comes to her height, Mallory Everton's height is 5 feet 8 inches.

Early childhood and education

The actress is the daughter of Bob and Colleen Everton. She was raised in a family of six and is the youngest. Mallory has three brothers and two sisters. She has stated that her oldest brother gave her the name Mallory. Her name was derived from Scott Eugene Valentine's character on Family Ties. Quizzed about her name, this is what she had to say:

My oldest brother was actually the one who ended up naming me. My parents were thinking of either Taylor or Riley, but Mallory was brought up in the last few weeks of my mom’s pregnancy. Once I was born, he told everyone it was Mallory before either of my parents had a chance to discuss it.

As for her education, Mallory attended Liberty High School based in Hillsboro, Oregon, just west of Portland. She was a bright student as she was the valedictorian of her class. After graduating high school, she was enrolled at Brigham Young University.

Everton out hiking. Photo: @remallory

Source: Instagram

The actress initially joined the school to undertake a course in medicine. However, she ended up studying film at Brigham Young University. She graduated in 2012 with a B.A in Film.

Career

The actress who initially joined Brigham Young University to study medicine found herself in filming and comedy. Mallory got into comedy in her first year of college. She accompanied her childhood friend Whitney Call for an audition. The plan was to watch her audition for Divine Comedy. However, she ended up signing herself up as a videographer for the group. She would go on to audition for a role in the same show a year later.

Mallory is best known for her role in the comedy show Studio C. She is one of the main characters alongside Jason Gray, Whitney Call and Matt Meese. The four were heavily involved with the writing and filming. The show first aired on October 8th 2012, and has aired more than 100 episodes.

The majority of the cast on the show are Morman's. So, is Mallory Everton Morman? She is of Morman faith and is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Speaking of her faith and work, she had this to say:

I would say that the only thing that makes us Mormon is the fact that we work clean. Other than that, we’re just trying to make people laugh as hard as anybody else

Mallory after performing the last sketch she ever wrote for Studio C. Photo: @remallory

Source: Getty Images

According to her IMDB page, the actress has 14 credits to her name as an actress. Here is a list of some of Mallory Everton's movies and TV shows:

Studio C (2012)

(2012) Pretty Darn Funny (2012)

(2012) The Best of Studio C (2013)

(2013) We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

(2017) Freelancers (2019)

(2019) The Aquabats! RadVentures! (2019)

(2019) Recovery (2021)

Is Mallory Everton married?

Who is Mallory Everton's husband? Questions about the actress's relationship status continue to baffle many people. She has kept her love life secret, away from the public. She is, however, rumoured to be single.

There were rumours that Mallory Everton and Matt Meese were a thing. The two had a thing on screen in some of Studio C's sketches. As a result, many fans presume that the duo has a romantic relationship off-screen. However, the two have never confirmed their relationship.

Where does Mallory Everton live?

According to her LinkedIn page, she is currently based in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Everton rocking an outfit with doll faces. Photo: @remallory

Source: Instagram

Mallory Everton is a talented actress and comedian. She has mastered her art, delivering her work at the highest level. She is a religious woman and is indeed a remarkable woman.

READ ALSO: Joe Concha’s biography: age, wife, salary, political party

Legit.ng recently published an article about Joe Concha. He is an accomplished political columnist and pop culture analyst best known for his work on Entertainment Tonight (1981), Mornings with Maria Bartiromo (2014), and The Big Saturday Show (2021).

Joe Concha is married to Jean Eileen Concha and has two children.

Source: Legit Newspaper