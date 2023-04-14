Sarah Catherine Hook: 10 facts about the First Kill actress

Sarah Catherine Hook is an actress and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for her roles in various movies and TV shows such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), First Kill (2022), Monsterland (2020), Brunkala (2017) and American Crime Story (2021) TV series.

Actress Sarah Catherine Hook from "First Kill." Photo: @sarahcatherine.hook on Instagram (modified by author)

Sarah Catherine Hook first hit the big screens in 2017 when she appeared in the film Brunkala as Lena. The accomplished actress has teamed up with distinguished figures such as Julian Hilliard, Patrick Wilson, and Jimmy Gonzales in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Catherine Hook Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Hampton Hook Mother Catherine Hook Siblings 2 Relationship status Single College SUNY Purchase College Profession Actress, social media influencer Instagram @sarahcatherine.hook Twitter @schookofficial

10 facts about Sarah Catherine Hook

Hook's exceptional acting skills have made her a renowned figure in the entertainment industry. Here are some fascinating facts about Sarah Catherine Hook you should know:

1. She was born in 1995

When is Sarah Catherine Hook’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 26 April. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, United States. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Therefore, Sarah Catherine Hook’s age is 28 years as of 2023. The American actress currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

2. She is not the only child in her family

The American television actress grew up alongside her two brothers, George and Forrest Hook. Her sibling Forrest holds the Senior Governance & Strategy Consultant position at 3Cloud. Sarah Catherine Hook’s parents are Hampton Hook and Catherine Hook.

3. She is multi-talented

In addition to her numerous on-screen credits, Sarah Catherine Hook holds a degree in Vocal Performance with a specialization in Opera. She pursued her Bachelor of Music at SUNY Purchase College in Port Chester, New York, USA. She frequently shares photos on social media, showcasing her singing and piano-playing skills to her fans.

4. She started acting when she was 22

The American actress debuted in the action TV series Brunkala (2017). She portrayed the character of Lana in the show alongside other TV personalities, including Eric Aude, Sabrina Vittore and Tetiana Gaidar. Besides Brunkala, many would be curious to know other Sarah Catherine Hook’s movies and TV shows. Here is a list of all her films:

Movie/ TV series Year Role I Believe 2018 Girl Living in Harmony SodaStream 2018 Girl Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 2019 Meghan Gale Triangle 2019 Natalie Roman NOS4A2 2020 Rikki Monsterland 2020 Elena Milak Blood Relative 2020 Ashley Kelly The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 2021 Debbie Glatzel American Crime Story 2021 Catherine Allday Davis First Kill 2022 Juliette Fairmont The Ghost Trap 2021 Happy

5. She played her first queer character in First Kill

The actress plays a l*sbian character in the 2022 Netflix series alongside her co-star Imani Lewis. Speaking with Teen Vogue, Imani Lewis describes the significance of bringing that representation to the screen, saying,

When they see each other, they see a little bit of what they lack in themselves, and I feel like they are able to yin and yang… Both of them [are] struggling with finding their identities and who they are outside of who they were predestined to be, so I think they’re just able to confide in each other in ways that they don’t feel that same comfortability or that same safety with their own family.

6. She is also into modelling

Sarah Catherine Hook’s passion for modelling and photography is apparent from her Instagram page, where she promotes various clothing brands. The brand ambassador was also featured in several SodaStream ads, including one where she plays the ukelele.

7. She is active on social media

Besides being a famous actress, she is now a social media celebrity with over 271k followers on her Instagram account at the time of writing. She is also on Twitter and has over 19.1k followers.

8. The actress is single

Is Sarah Catherine Hook married? No, the actress is supposedly single. However, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with Philip Laskaris. Despite her fans' speculations that the duo is romantically involved, the actress has yet to confirm these allegations. However, they are just good friends. They co-starred in First Kill.

9. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall

How tall is Sarah Catherine Hook? She stands 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

10. She is an avid pet lover

The actress has a special affection for animals, with a particular fondness for dogs. Her Instagram page is replete with lovely photos and videos of her furry friends, showcasing her deep connection with them.

FAQs

Where is Sarah Catherine from? The First Kill actress hails from Montgomery, Alabama, United States. When is Sarah Catherine Hook’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 26 April. How old is Sarah Catherine Hook? She is 28 years old as of 2023. Who is Sarah Catherine Hook’s husband? The actress is unmarried and and not involved in any romantic relationship. What are Sarah Catherine Hook's past relationships? Sarah values her privacy and prefers to keep her personal life out of the public eye. As a result, information about her past relationships is not readily accessible to the public. What is Sarah Catherine Hook’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Sarah Catherine Hook is an actress famous for appearing in the First Kill Netflix series as Juliette Fairmont. She is also a model and singer. Hopefully, the above crucial facts about Sarah have given you an in-depth view of her life.

