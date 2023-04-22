Who are Yung Miami’s kids? Get to know Summer and Jai Malik Jr

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, is a famous American singer, rapper, fashion designer, and social media influencer. She rose to prominence for being a member of the hip-hop duo called City Girls. However, apart from her music career, she is also a dedicated mother of two. Do you want to know more about Yung Miami's kids?

Yung Miami and her kids, Summer and Jai Malik Jr. Photo: @yungmiami305 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yung Miami, as a mother, who spends quality time with her children and provides for their needs. Over the years, her children have been the centre of the media's attention, with many fans curious about their lives and how they relate to their celebrity mother.

Yung Miami's kids

The American rapper is a mother of two, a son and a daughter. Find out more about Yung Miami's children and who their fathers are below.

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.

Jai Malik is the first child of Yung Miami and her late ex-boyfriend, Jai Wiggins. How old is Yung Miami's son? He is nine years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 June 2013. He has American nationality and is of African-American ethnic background. Yung and Jai Wiggins were in a rocky relationship that started in 2010 and ended in June 2015.

Shortly after their separation, Miami filed a temporary restraining order in October 2015 following alleged physical harassment from Yung Miami's baby daddy. Jai reportedly attacked the singer by punching her in the face after she approached Jai Wiggins in his car to greet him.

She suffered several injuries on her lips and face. As a result, Miami filed for a long-term protection order against him. The court granted him full custody of their son. Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. lost his dad on 15 June 2020 after suffering life-threatening injuries during a shoot-off. The exact circumstances surrounding his murder have not been made public yet.

Several speculations emerged regarding his untimely death, with some sources claiming he was trying to defend his sister during a physical altercation leading to a shooting.

Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. has an Instagram account with over 75 thousand followers. He also has a YouTube channel with more than 1.23 thousand subscribers. However, his YouTube account has only two videos since it was created three years ago.

Summer Miami Luellen

Summer Miami Luellen is the rapper's second child. Yung Miami's daughter was born on 16 October 2019, meaning she is three years old as of 2023. Her father, Joshua Howard Luellen, famously known as Southside, is an American record producer and rapper best known for his hit songs such as Wai a Pao Baby and Save Me.

Joshua and Miami had an on-and-off relationship which started in 2018 and ended in 2020. The ex-couple has since been co-parenting. Like her brother Jai, Luellen also has her own Instagram account, where her mum has been sharing her photos.

FAQs

Who is Yung Miami? She is an American singer, rapper, fashion designer, and social media influencer. How many children does Yung Miami have? She has two children named Summer Miami Luellen (daughter) and Jai Malik Wiggins Jr. (son). Who is Yung Miami's baby daddy? Her kids have different fathers. Her son's dad is Jai Malik Wiggins, while her daughter's father is Joshua Luellen. Is Yung Miami dating? She is currently single. After dating for almost a year, she recently broke up with American rapper Sean Combs (Diddy). How old is Yung Miami's son? He is nine years old as of 2023. He was born in 2013. How old is Yung Miami's daughter? She is three years old now. She was born in 2019. What is Yung Miami's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $2 million.

Yung Miami's kids have gained public attention due to their mothers' fame and success. Yung is an American rapper who became famous for being part of a hip-hop duo called City Girls. She lives with her two children in Miami, Florida, United States.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Nicolas Srut's biography. Nicolas is a well-known American TikTok star and social media personality. He is also a voice actor who appeared as Scottish Stormtrooper in the film 2021 LEGO The Mandalorian: Daddy Strikes Back - A Star Wars Story.

The social media star started his social media entertainment journey as a TikTok star in 2019 and later expanded into other social media platforms, winning the hearts of many people with his entertaining content.

Source: Legit.ng