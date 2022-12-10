Chloe Schnapp’s biography: Who is Noah Schnapp’s sister?

Chloe Schnapp gained initial recognition as Noah Schnapp’s twin sister. She is a young American Instagram model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer known for sharing modelling pictures and entertaining content on various social media platforms.

Internet personality Chloe Schnapp was introduced to social media by her brother, appearing in some of his videos. She has gradually gained popularity and boasts a significant following on different platforms. She also owns an online jewellery store.

Profile summary

Full name Chloe Schnapp Gender Female Date of birth 3 October 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Scarsdale, New York, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Karine Father Mitchell Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Scarsdale High School Profession Social media influencer, Instagram model, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @chloeschnapp

Chloe Schnapp’s biography

She was born in Scarsdale, New York, USA, to her parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp. Her brother is Noah Schnapp, a renowned online content creator, and actor. Chloe is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who is older, Noah or Chloe Schnapp? They are fraternal or non-identical twins and therefore, they are of the same age.

As for her education, she completed her high school education at Scarsdale High School in New York, USA. According to her Instagram bio, she is currently studying at Northeastern University.

How old is Chloe Schnapp?

The internet personality is 18 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 October 2004. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Why is Chloe Schnapp so famous?

She gained fame for being the sister of American actor and content creator Noah Schnapp. However, she made a name for herself as an Instagram model, jewellery retailer, and social media influencer. She shares her lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram and has garnered approximately 1 million followers on the platform.

Noah Schnapp’s twin is also on TikTok with over 2.6 million followers, at the time of writing. She uploads lip-syncs and challenges videos. Occasionally, Noah and Chloe Schnapp team up to create content on Noah’s platforms such as YouTube.

The social media entertainer owns Chloe Belle Jewelry, an online store that retails assorted jewellery.

How much is Chloe Schnapp worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her main sources of income include her jewellery business and social media endeavours.

How tall is Chloe Schnapp?

Noah Schnapp’s sister is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 117 pounds (53 kilograms).

Fast facts about Chloe Schnapp

Chloe Schnapp is a teenage Instagram celebrity and social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram and TikTok. She is also into business and owns an online jewellery store.

