Patrick Alwyn's biography: is he really dating Sadie Sink?

Patrick Alwyn is a British celebrity sibling who is popularly known as Joe Alwyn's brother. In September 2021, he got public attention after being spotted hanging out with Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink which led to speculations that they were dating.

Patrick Alwyn lives a low-key life. However, he has been spotted with different Hollywood celebrities since his brother is a popular British actor. He currently resides in London, England.

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Alwyn Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Father Richard Mother Elizabeth Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating (rumour) Girlfriend Sadie Sink School City of London School College Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

Patrick Alwyn's biography

The celebrity sibling was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England and raised in North London, England. He is the son of Richard, a documentary filmmaker and Elizabeth, an author and psychotherapist. Patrick was raised alongside his brothers Joe and Thomas Alwyn. He is the great-grandson of William Alwyn, who was a famous music composer.

Patrick's older brother Joe is an actor popularly known for starring in films and TV series such as The Favourite, Conversations with Friends and Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. Joe gained more fame for his romantic relationship with the famous singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift.

Education

Patrick attended the City of London School and later joined the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He acquired a bachelor's degree in acting.

What is Patrick Alwyn's age?

The celebrity sibling is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20 January 1995. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Patrick Alwyn famous?

Patrick is widely recognized as Joe Alwyn's brother, the British actor. He first came into the limelight in 2017, when pictures of him and Joe's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, circulated on the internet. They had visited Taylor's fan in the UK. Additionally, he often appears at Joe's movies premieres.

In November 2021, he drew many people's attention after being seen hanging out with actress Sadie Sink. As for his career, he is alleged to be in the entertainment industry. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in acting.

Who is Patrick Alwyn dating?

In September 2021, Patrick made headlines when he was spotted with Sadie Sink in New York, United States. Since then, people have been curious to know whether he is really dating Sadie Sink. Sadie is an American actress who is famously known for portraying Max Mayfield in the drama series Stranger Things. However, no one has confirmed the rumour.

Patrick Alwyn and Sadie Sink are suspected to have met through Taylor Swift as Sadie appeared in her music video, All Too Well: The Short Film. Taylor is currently in a relationship with Patrick's older brother Joe Alwyn.

In 2019, Patrick was also rumoured to be dating the American actress Iris Apatow, the daughter of the famous producer and director Judd Apatow. Iris Apatow and Patrick Alwyn met during New Year's eve party in 2019.

Fast facts about Patrick Alwyn

Who is Patrick Alwyn? He is a celebrity sibling, best known as the younger brother of Joe Alwyn. How old is Patrick Alwyn? He is 27 years old as of 2022. When is Patrick Alwyn's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 20 January. Who is Sadie Sink's boyfriend? The American actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with Patrick Alwyn. However, neither of them confirmed have confirmed the relationship rumour. What is Patrick Alwyn's height? He stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Who is Patrick Alwyn's brother? He has two brothers, Joe, the British actor and his younger brother, Thomas.

Patrick Alwyn is a celebrity sibling best recognized as Joe Alwyn's brother. He gained public attention in September 2022 following the rumours that he could be dating Sadie Sink, an American actress well known for her role as Max in Stranger Things.

