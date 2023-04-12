Alexa Demie’s boyfriend: who has the actress been dating?

Who is Alexa Demie's boyfriend? Alexa Demie is a renowned American actress and singer. She is famous for playing Maddy Perez in the HBO TV series Euphoria. Fans have been curious about who the actress has been dating.

Alexa Demie attends the HBO Max FYC event for Euphoria at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Alexa Demie is an accomplished actress and household name with a significant global audience. She debuted her acting career in 2015 when she got a role in a film called Miles. The American singer has also released numerous tracks, including Girl Like Me. Although the singer likes to keep her life private, fans are interested in her personal life. Who is Alexa Demie dating?

Profile summary

Real name Alexa Wilson Vanerstrom Other names Alexa Demie Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1990 Place of birth East Hollywood, California, USA Current resident Los Angeles, California, USA Age 32 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" Height in centimeters 163 Weight in pounds 108 Weight 49 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Wilson Vanerstrom Mother Rose Mendez Relationship status Dating Partner Christian Berishaj School John Marshall High School Career Actress, singer and song writer Net worth $1 million Instagram @alexademie

Who is Alexa Demie?

The actress was born on 11 December 1990 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Wilson Vanerstrom and Rose Mendez. Her family are originally from Mexico and migrated to the US, and she is the second generation in America.

Demi attended John Marshall High School before starting her career. She began as a video vixen when she appeared in Azealia Banks' music video ATM Jam in 2013. In 2015, she was featured in a short film, The Godmother, as a lead. She has been featured in films such as Mainstream, Waves and Nineteen on Fire.

Who is Alexa Demie's boyfriend?

JMSN and Alexa Demie: Photo: @jmsn, @alexademie on Instagram (modified by author)

The famous actress is currently dating Christian Berishaj. The two met when she appeared in his music video for his song Slide in early 2017. They started dating immediately and have been together since then.

Christian, also known as JMSN, is an Albanian-American singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He was born in Dallas, Texas, to Crystal Lutz and Nick Berishaj but grew up in Eastpointe, Michigan. He has produced several albums, including Whatever Makes U Happy, Velvet and Heals Me.

Despite their fame, Alexa Demie and her boyfriend like to keep their relationship private. They hardly post each other on social media, and the last time they were spotted together was in October 2020. The two were photographed by paparazzi hanging out at a Miami-based beach.

Alexa Demie attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Fast Facts about Alexa Demie

What is Alexa Demie's real name? She was born Alexa Wilson Vanerstrom. She changed her name in 2019. Where are Alexa Demie's parents from? Her parents are originally from Mexico, but they relocated to the USA. What is the nationality of Alexa Demie? She is an American national. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. Is Alexa Demie married? No, the actress is not married but in a relationship. She has been dating since 2017. Does Alexa Demie have a boyfriend? Yes, the American celebrity is dating Christian Berishaj, popularly known as JMSN. Her partner is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Who is Alexa Demie's husband? The popular actress does not have a husband. She has never been married. Who is Alexa Demie dating? She is dating Christian Berishaj, also known as JMSN. He is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. How much is Alexa Demie worth? Her net worth is $1 million as of 2023. She makes her money from her music and acting careers.

Who is Alexa Demie's boyfriend? She is a famous American actress and singer. She came to the spotlight when she starred as Maddy Perez in the television series Euphoria. Although the actress likes to keep her relationships private, her relationship with Christian Berishaj is no secret. The two have been dating since 2017.

