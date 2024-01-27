Does Mary Earps have a partner? The goalkeeper’s love life explored

Mary Earps is a British professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the Women's Super League and the England national team. She has also played for various teams, including Doncaster Rovers Belles and Bristol Academy. Mary's popularity in the sports industry has raised curiosity about her life. Does Mary Earps have a partner?

Mary Earps of England poses with the trophy after winning the Women´s Finalissima 2023 match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on 6 April 2023. Photo: Catherine Ivill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mary Earps began her professional career in 2009 when she joined Leicester City F.C. She has won numerous accolades, including the Best Women's Goalkeeper at the 2023 FIFA Awards and the Golden Glove Award at the Women’s Super League.

Profile summary

Real name Mary Alexandra Earps Gender Female Date of birth 7 March 1993 Age 30 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth West Bridgford, Nottingham, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Julie Father David Earps Sibling 2 Relationship status Single School The Becket School University Loughborough University Profession Footballer Instagram @1maryearps Facebook @1MaryEarps TikTok @1maryearps

Who is Mary Earps?

The professional football player was born on 7 March 1993 in West Bridgford, Nottingham, United Kingdom, to her parents Julie and David Earps. She began her professional career at Leicester City as a first-team squad member at the centre of excellence.

She has since played for numerous teams, such as Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Rovers Belles, Coventry City, Birmingham City and Bristol Academy.

In 2019, she was selected to be in England's squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup. At the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, she served as the vice-captain for England and won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper of the tournament. She has previously represented England at the under-17, under-19, and under-23 levels.

Mary Earps of England poses during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on 18 July 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Does Mary Earps have a partner?

Who is Mary Earps dating? Mary is not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single—she has not shared any details regarding her previous or current relationship. The Nottingham native prefers to keep her personal life away from the public limelight.

The footballer, however, sparked dating rumours on 20 November 2022 after she posted a picture with a guy named Lorenzo Sarasa Alastuey. She captioned the post;

Lovely evening at @mcr_champions gala dinner with my Spanish amigo. Great to hear that Manchester is leading the way to ensure all girls in Manchester schools will get equal access to football.

However, the two have not confirmed any information concerning their alleged relationship. Nothing much is known about the alleged Mary Earps' partner.

Mary Earps of England speaks to the media in an England Press Conference during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 at Stadium Australia on 11 August 2023. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Mary Earps? She is an English professional footballer currently playing as a goalkeeper for Manchester United in the Women's Super League and the England national team. Where is Mary Earps from? She was born in West Bridgford, Nottingham, United Kingdom. How old is Mary Earps? She is 30 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 7 March 1993. Who are Mary Earps’ parents? Her parents are Julie and David Earps. Does Mary Earps have siblings? She has two siblings: a sister named Annabelle and a brother named Joel. Is Mary Earps married? The English soccer player is not married and has never been married before. Is Mary Earps single? The British football star is reportedly single at the moment, and there are no reports of her past romantic relationships. What is Mary Earps’ height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Does Mary Earps have a partner? The British professional footballer is not dating anyone at the moment. Although she has been in the spotlight for a significant period, she has kept much information about her dating life under wraps.

