Victoria Verstappen’s biography: who is max Verstappen’s sister?

Victoria Verstappen is a Belgian, Dutch-based beauty and fashion Instagram celebrity. Many people recognize her as Max Verstappen's sister. Max is a renowned Belgian-Dutch Formula One driver. She is also famous for her Instagram account, where she often shares her beauty and fashion-related content. She also markets her products on her social media accounts. In addition, Victoria owns a fashion clothing line brand named Unleash the Lion.

Victoria Verstappen is a fast-rising social media personality who has become famous on social media platforms. She joined YouTube on 9 May 2013. What else is known about max Verstappen’s sister? Find all the details, including her career and personal life, here.

Victoria Verstappen’s profile summary

Full name : Victoria Jane Verstappen

: Victoria Jane Verstappen Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 22 October 1999

: 22 October 1999 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : Hasselt, Belgium

: Hasselt, Belgium Current residence : Netherlands

: Netherlands Nationality : Belgian, Dutch

: Belgian, Dutch Ethnicity : white

: white Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Tom Heuts

: Tom Heuts Father : Jos Verstappen

: Jos Verstappen Mother : Sophie Kumpen

: Sophie Kumpen Sibling : Max Verstappen

: Max Verstappen Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Fashion blogger, Instagram influencer

: Fashion blogger, Instagram influencer Net worth : $1 million – $5 million

: $1 million – $5 million Instagram: @victoriaverstappen

@victoriaverstappen Facebook: @Victoria-Jane Verstappen

Victoria Verstappen’s biography

The Dutch beauty, fashion blogger and Instagram celebrity was born in Hasselt, Belgium, into the family of Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. Her father is a famous Formula One driver. Likewise, her mother is a fan of motorsports racing. She once participated in a few karting competitions.

She has one older brother named Max Verstappen. Like his parents, Max is a renowned Formula One driver for Red Bull Racing.

How old is Victoria Verstappen?

Victoria Verstappen's age is 22 years as of 2022. She was born on 22 October 1999. In that case, her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Victoria Jane Verstappen do?

Victoria Jane Verstappen is a beauty and fashion blogger. She owns a fashion clothing line known as Unleash the Lion. She has an active Instagram account where she markets her brands.

Since her family members are all renowned former racers, Victoria has not been left behind; she has been spending her time karting and also helping Red Bull Netherlands behind the scenes.

Besides being a beauty and fashion blogger, she is also a social media personality. She owns a self-titled YouTube channel, which she created on 9 May 2013. However, she has not shared any videos yet.

She is also active on Instagram, where she usually posts photos of herself and her family, lifestyle, beauty and fashion-related content. In addition, Victoria also uses the platform to promote various products, including hers.

Due to her diversified content, she has amassed a significant number of followers on her Instagram. Currently, the account boasts over 224k followers. She also has a Twitter account with over 18.9k followers.

What is Victoria Jane Verstappen's net worth?

According to BuzzLearn, Max Verstappen's sister has an estimated net worth of $1 million – $5 million. However, this information is not confirmed. She primarily earns her income as a fashion blogger and Instagram influencer.

Who is Victoria Verstappen's husband?

The Instagram personality does not have a husband at the moment. However, she is in a relationship with a guy named Tom Heuts, with whom they share two kids.

Victoria and Tom have been dating since October 2018. She frequently shares her photos with him on her Instagram platform.

Does Victoria Jane Verstappen have a baby?

The rising social media personality is a mother of two children. The names of her kids are Lio and Lukas.

Victoria Verstappen is a Belgian-Dutch beauty and fashion Instagram celebrity. She is widely recognized as the sister to Max Verstappen, a renowned Formula One driver. She is also known for her diversified content on social media, where she usually posts lifestyle, beauty and fashion-related photos and videos. In addition, she owns a fashion line brand titled Unleash the Lion.

