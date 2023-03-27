Who is Richard Rawlings' spouse, Katerina Rawlings? Get to know her

Richard Rawlings is a renowned American entrepreneur and media personality. He is best known for appearing in the television show Fast N' Loud. He also owns Gas Monkey Garage, a restoration and custom car shop based in the USA. Due to his popularity, his fans have been keen to know who he is married to. Discover who Richard Rawlings' spouse is now.

Katerina Rawlings is an American-based celebrity wife. She is famous for being the spouse of the American businessman Richard Rawlings. She is also known for being the ex-wife of American billionaire Darwin Deason.

Full name Katerina Rawlings Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1967 Age 55 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9” Height in centimetres 176 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lista Panos Relationship status Married Spouse Richard Rawlings Profession Actress Net worth $1.4 million

Who is Richard Rawlings' wife?

Katerina was born on 5 December 1967 in Washington, D.C., United States, to Lista Panos. Her mother, Lista, passed away in 2017. Katerina’s mother was born in Greece but later moved to the United States in the mid-1950s alongside her husband. Richard Rawlings' spouse grew up with her two brothers, Tas Panos and Theodore.

How old is Richard Rawlings' wife?

Katerina Rawlings' age is 55 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 5 December 1967, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Besides being a celebrity spouse, Katerina Deason is also an actress. In 1995, she landed a role as Samantha Sascha in the TV series Silk Stalking. Later, she appeared in the television series High Tide (1996). She also starred as Kim in Pensacola: Wing of Gold. (1997 to 1998). Since then, she has never appeared in any other project.

Richard Rawlings' wives history

The Gas Monkey Garage guru has been married three times in his lifetime. Richard first got married to Karen K. Grames in 1993, and they parted ways in 1994. Five years later, he married his second wife, Suzanne Marie Mergele, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ex-couple divorced in 2009 but remarried in 2015 while on a trip to Cabo, Mexico. The American entrepreneur announced via his Twitter account in 2019 that Marie Mergele and him were separating and filing for divorce. After his divorce from Suzanne, he married Katerina.

Is Richard Rawlings still with Katerina?

Is Richard Rawlings still married? The American entrepreneur is still married to Katerina. The couple started dating in 2019, and after a short while, they got engaged on 17 August 2019. They married on 28 June 2020 in Key West, Florida.

Katerina was previously married to Darwin Deason, an American businessman and the founder of Affiliated Computer Systems. He launched the company in 1988 to handle business processes for clients such as United Parcel Service (UPS). Katerina and Darwin married in 2008 but divorced in 2019 after being together for nearly 11 years.

Who is Richard Rawlings' wife now? The famous TV personality is married to Katerina Rawlings. The couple has been married since 2020. How old is Richard Rawlings' wife? Katerina is 55 years old as of April 2023. She was born in 1967. Does Richard Rawlings' wife have a baby? No, she has no children. Who is Katerina Rawlings' ex-husband? She was previously married to the founder of Affiliated Computer Systems, Darwin Deason. They divorced in 2019. How tall is Katerina Rawlings? She is around 5 feet 9 inches or 176 centimetres tall. What is Katerina Rawlings' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of about $1.4 million as of 2023.

Richard Rawlings' spouse, Katerina Rawlings, rose to prominence due to her past and present celebrity marriages. She was first married to American entrepreneur Darwin Deason. Katerina is now married to Richard Rawlings, an American businessman and TV personality.

