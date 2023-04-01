Joshua Mike-Bamiloye’s biography: age, wife, child, net worth

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye is a gospel music artist, actor and evangelist from Nigeria. Some of his hit songs include Here For You, Adara, Spirit Move, and I Have a Father. The gospel artist was featured in the 2012 Broken Bridges film alongside Wale Adegboye, Florence Adegunle and Yemi Adepoju.

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye. Photo: @jay_mikee on Instagram (modified by the author)

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye began his music career as a background music producer for Mount Zion Film Productions. The Nigerian artist started releasing his religion-based songs in 2013.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Mike-Bamiloye Popular as Jaymikee Gender Male Date of birth 7 November 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Ibadan City, Oyo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Mike Abayomi Bamiloye Mother Gloria Bamiloye Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Tolulope Mike-Bamiloye Education Bodija High School, Bowen University Profession Gospel artist, evangelist, actor Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube Joshua Mike-Bamiloye

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's biography

The Nigerian gospel artist was born in Ilesha, Osun State, Nigeria. He was raised in a Christian family. His parents are Mike Abayomi and Gloria Bamiloye. His father is an evangelist and the founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, a film production company based in Ibadan.

His mother is a well-known dramatist, film actress, producer, and co-founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry. Joshua grew up in Ibadan City, Oyo State, alongside his two siblings, his elder brother, Damilola, and younger sister, Darasimi. His brother is a gospel drama minister, actor, and movie producer, while his sister is a filmmaker, spoken word artist, dramatist, and script editor.

What is Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's age?

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye with a friend. Photo: @jay_mikee on Instagram (modified by the author)

The Nigerian entertainer is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 7 November 1991. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Education background

Evangelist Joshua attended Bodija High School and Ibadan High School. He later proceeded to Bowen University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication.

Career

The famous gospel singer began his music career as a background music producer for Mount Zion Film Productions at the age of 14. Joshua has risen to stardom due to his numerous hit songs. He is behind albums such as One Man Nation, Generation Next, A Living Sacrifice, Rebirth, and Generation Next 2.

Joshua is currently signed under a label known as The Mount Zion Music Studios record label. Below are some of his songs.

Songs Year I Will Be There 2023 The Train 2023 Oruko Jesu 2023 We Need the Fire 2018 Sunset at Midday 2018 Carry Go 2015 I Have a Father 2013 Talebale 2015 Eyes on you 2016 I Will Rise 2018 Story of a Lady 2018 Olori Ogun 2022 Here for You 2022 Spirit Move 2016 House on Fire 2016

Besides being a gospel singer, Jaymikee is also behind some Mount Zion films. He appeared as Alade in the 2011 film Dying with the King. He also played the role of D.J. in the film Broken Bridges (2012).

Who is Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's wife?

Joshua's wife is Tolulope. She is a prominent drama minister and the daughter of Pastor Johnson Odesola and Rachel. Her parents are gospel ministers at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The duo met during a music retreat that they had both attended. After dating for a while, the couple finally tied the knot on 2 November 2019 in a wedding ceremony that close family members and friends attended.

Does Joshua Mike-Bamiloye have a child?

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's wife. Photo: @jay_mikee on Instagram (modified by the author)

Yes, he has a son named called Jason Jesuferanmi Ibukunoluwa. Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's child was born on 22 December 2021; he is one year old as of 2023.

What is Joshua Mike-Bamiloye's net worth?

His alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his successful career as a gospel singer, producer, and actor.

Joshua Mike-Bamiloye is a Nigerian gospel singer, actor, and evangelist. He has released several songs, such as I Will Be There, I Have a Father, and I Will Rise. He has also been featured in movies like Dying with the King.

