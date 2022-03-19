Jen Lada’s biography: age, height, husband, salary, net worth

Jen Lada is an American journalist known for being a reporter and host at the ESPN network. She is a contributor for Mike & Mike and College GameDay. The American journalist joined ESPN in 2015.

American journalist posing in a black outfit. Photo: @jenlada

Source: Instagram

Jen Lada has worked as an anchor and reporter for Comcast SportsNet in Chicago. She is also famous as a 2-times winner of the Sports Emmy Award. Jen Lada's bio contains details about her that you might find worthwhile knowing about her.

Profile Summary

Full name: Jen Lada

Jen Lada Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 14 January 1981

14 January 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Current residence: Bristol, Connecticut

Bristol, Connecticut Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 7’’

5’ 7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-25-35

34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-64-89

86-64-89 Hair colour: Brunette

Brunette Eye colour: Dark

Dark Mother: Connie

Connie Father: Bill

Bill Siblings: 3

3 Jen Lada's marital status: Married

Married Husband: Dario Melendez

Dario Melendez Children: 3

3 School: Marian Central Catholic High School

Marian Central Catholic High School University: Marquette University College of Communications

Marquette University College of Communications Profession: Journalist

Journalist Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Twitter:

Instagram: @jenlada

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jen Lada’s biography

She was born on 14 January 1981 in Chicago, IL. She was raised alongside her three siblings in Spring Grove, Illinois. She is the daughter of Connie (mother) and Bill (father). Her father was a junior-high track coach and athletics director.

According to the ESPN reporter, her father used to be her number one supporter when she was young. He is the one who made her love athletics from an early age. She said;

My dad would have me keep score at the volleyball and basketball games…Dad was responsible for getting the gym ready for games. He got the gate ready pushed the broom. There was a pride he took in that role.

How old is Jen Lada?

Jen Lada’s age is 41 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 14th of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Where is Jen Lada from?

American reporter posing in a sports field. Photo: @jenlada

Source: Instagram

Jen Lada from ESPN is from Chicago, Illinois. She is an American of white ethnicity. Her religion is Christianity.

Where did Jen Lada go to school?

The ESPN reporter attended Marian Central Catholic High school. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at Marquette University College of Communications.

She graduated in 2002 with a degree in Broadcast Electronics, television broadcasting and sociology. After graduating, she worked as an intern at Watts communications.

Career

In 2003, she became a sports reporter for WITI, a local Fox affiliate in Milwaukee. She worked there until 2005. There she earned the award of the Best Sportscast 1st Place honour in 2011. She has also worked at WREX, an NBC affiliated television in Illinois, from 2006 to 2013.

She joined ESPN in July 2015 and is working there to date. She conducts interviews and makes guest host appearances on other ESPN programs. She also conducts a sports-talk radio show, Mike & Mike.

The American journalist also serves as a content creator on ESPN's digital radio platforms. She is also a member of the Department of Highlights in ESPN.

She is also an athlete. She has always been fond of sports, especially athletics, from her school days. She used to run distance track events when she was in high school.

What is Jen Lada’s net worth?

It is alleged that Jen Lada’s net worth is $2 million as of 2022. However, this information concerning her net worth is not official.

How much does Jen Lada make?

Jen Lada’s salary is $64, 132 per year. According to Payscale, sports reporters at ESPN earn an annual salary that ranges from $35k to $224k.

Who is Jen Lada married to?

American journalist posing in a black and white outfit. Photo: @jenlada

Source: Instagram

She is married to Dario Melendez. Jen Lada’s husband is also an American journalist currently associated with Fox Sports as host.

Before Jen Lada married her former husband Dario, she was the wife of Sean Reti. They met during high school and exchanged their vows in 2006. However, they parted ways four years later. The two shares a son, Chase.

Jen Lada and Dario Melendez’s relationship

The duo met at Lambeau Field while working as television reporters and started courting. They exchanged their vows on 2 October 2017. The American journalist shared their wedding photo on Instagram, expressing how she felt about that day. She wrote;f

That's a wrap on the …MelenDeezNupts celebration weekend. Thrilled, overwhelmed, grateful, loved.

The duo has two daughters, Layla and Keira. Layla was born on 12 February 2018. The American journalist usually posts photos of her three children and husband on her Instagram account.

What is Jen Lada’s height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall and weighs 128 lbs (58 kg).

Jen Lada is an American journalist working at ESPN. She became part of ESPN in July 2015. She is known for conducting interviews and sports-talk radio shows like Mike $ Mike.

READ ALSO: Chyna Tahjere Griffin’s biography: who is Faith Evans’ daughter?

Legit.ng recently published a detailed article about Chyna Tahjere’s biography. She is a songwriter born in Newark, New Jersy, United States of America. She is the daughter of RnB celebrity Faith Evans and Kiyamma Griffin, a producer and director.

Chyna Tahjere's interest in music began at age four. She released her first single titled Grown Lady in 2012. Chyna is also a crew member of a program called Mind Your Business. Find out more about Faith Evans' daughter in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng