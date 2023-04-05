Who is Briana Armbruster aka the TheSkiMaskGirl? A peek behind the mask

Who is TheSkiMaskGirl? She is a TikTok star, social media influencer, and model from the United States of America. She is well-recognized for her entertaining videos on TikTok, which have earned her fame on the platform. She also posts exotic content on her Instagram account.

Briana Armbruster is a social media sensation. She is known for covering part of her face in majority of her pictures and videos. Her identity was only revealed after her dog took off her ski mask during one of her live TikTok sessions in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Briana Armbruster Famous as TheSkiMaskGirl Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States Current residence Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single College Eastern Michigan University Profession TikTok star, social media influencer, model Net worth $500 thousand - 1 million Twitter @skimaskofficial TikTok @theskimaskgirl Instagram @theskimaskgirl

Briana Armbruster's biography

TheSkiMaskGirl, whose real name is Briana Armbruster, was born and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States of America. She is an American national of white heritage. The rising YouTuber has one sibling, a sister.

What is Briana Armbruster's age? The American social media influencer is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 February 1995. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Briana Armbruster's college life

Briana attended Eastern Michigan University, earning her Bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Studies in 2018.

Career

The American influencer rose to fame due to her TikTok account. She made her TikTok debut in 2020 and started posting exotic videos that caught the eyes of many on the platform. Initially, she would hide her face using a ski veil.

She remained anonymous, sharing videos and photos with various ski masks until January 2022, when her dog accidentally removed her ski mask during her TikTok live stream. Although the American influencer deleted the video instantly, it sparked a lot of interest from her fans. Despite that incident, she quickly gained popularity on her TikTok account and has garnered over 4.1 million followers.

It was on 24 February 2023 that she did a face reveal on her YouTube channel. She launched her YouTube channel on 8 October 2022 and currently has over 79 thousand subscribers. Additionally, she has a Twitter account with more than 41 thousand followers.

Briana also has an OnlyFans account, where her fans pay a monthly subscription fee to access her exclusive content. Prior to being an internet personality, TheSkiMaskGirl was the owner of B. Social Marketing Solutions. This is a social media management company. She launched the company immediately after college.

Nevertheless, as she became more successful, the influencer underwent some cosmetic surgeries, including breast implants, that changed her appearance. Finally, she has also worked as a bar attendant.

Who is Briana Armbruster's boyfriend?

The famous TikTok star is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with her fellow social media influencer Anthony Dawson, famous as TooTurntTony. The two met in a bar where Briana worked as a bar attendant and dated for nearly three years before they parted ways.

What is Briana Armbruster's net worth?

The American content creator has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and 1 million. She makes a significant amount of money from her social media career, which is her primary source of income. She also makes a good fortune from OnlyFans.

FAQs

Who is Briana Armbruster? She is an American TikTok star, model and social media personality. Where is Briana Armbruster from? She was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States of America. What is Briana Armbruster's age? The social media personality is 28 years old as of 2023. She was born in 1995. Who is TheSkiMaskGirl dating? The social media influencer is currently single. Previously, she dated Anthony Dawson, a social media personality. What is Briana Armbruster's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $500 thousand and 1 million. How tall is Briana Armbruster? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Briana Armbruster is an accomplished TikTok star and social media personality, having amassed millions of followers on her TikTok account. Her exotic modelling photos and videos on her various social media platforms have won the hearts of many netizens and made her famous.

