TooTurntTony’s biography: age, real name, parents, girlfriend

Antony Dawson, famous as TooTurntTony, is an American entrepreneur and social media influencer known on TikTok for his comedy skits with his family and ducks. He is a former model and duck rancher but has achieved success in social media entertainment.

TooTurntTony began his career in social media entertainment because of COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Now, he thrives as an online content creator and has a massive fan following across social media platforms

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Dawson Nickname TooTurntTony Gender Male Date of birth 1 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Michigan, United States Current residence Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Dina Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Briana Armbrust College Western Michigan University Profession Former model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $2.5 million Instagram @tooturnttony TikTok @tooturnttony YouTube TooTurntTony

Tooturnttony’s biography

The content creator was born and raised in Michigan, United States of America. He has a brother called Dominic and a sister named Maria, who is a rising influencer on TikTok and works as her superstar brother’s assistant. TooTurntTony’s dad and mom Dina are occasionally featured in his videos.

The TikTok sensation completed his undergraduate studies at Western Michigan University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in film, video, and media studies.

How old is TooTurntTony?

TooTurntTony’s age is 27 years as of 2022. He was born on 1 February 1995. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does TooTurntTony do for a living?

Antony Dawson is a social media influencer and entrepreneur, but previously, he worked as a model and duck rancher. He commenced his content creation career on Vine and later shifted to TikTok, where he has amassed a considerable fan following. The entertainer shares engaging content about his lifestyle, ducks, and family members with his over 18 million followers on the platform. He is also popular on Instagram and boasts more than 1 million followers.

He is a YouTube star and has a channel with more than 570 thousand subscribers, created in September 2020. As an entrepreneur, he owns an online merchandise store where he retails branded apparel, jewellery, and assorted accessories.

What is TooTurntTony’s net worth?

According to The Celeb Net Worth, the former model has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. However, the information source is unofficial and, thus, not reliable. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his prosperous social media career, brand endorsements, and the sale of merchandise.

Does TooTurntTony have a girlfriend?

He is reportedly in a relationship with fellow social media influencer Briana Armbrust, famous as the ski mask girl. The couple has been together for a while.

What are TooTurntTony’s height and weight?

His height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres. He weighs approximately 187 pounds or 85 kilograms.

FAQs

What is TooTurntTony’s real name? He was born Anthony Dawson. When is TooTurntTony’s birthday? He was born on 1 February 1995. Who is TooTurntTony’s sister? His sister is Maria Dawson, a rising TikTok sensation who doubles as his assistant. Where does TooTurntTony live? He resides in Michigan, United States. Why is TooTurntTony famous? He is recognised for sharing comedy and other engaging videos on TikTok and YouTube. How does TooTurntTony make money? His primary sources of income are his social media career, brand endorsement deals, and merchandise sales. Who is TooTurntTony dating? The social media star is reportedly dating Briana Armbrust, a model and internet influencer.

TooTurntTony is an accomplished influencer, having amassed millions of followers on different social media platforms. His comedy videos involving his family members and ducks have won the hearts of many netizens.

