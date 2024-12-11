The Okuama community is in turmoil after 81-year-old treasurer Dennis Okugbaye died in military detention

Okuoma, Delta state - The Okuama community in Delta State is in turmoil following the death of 81-year-old treasurer, Dennis Okugbaye, in military detention.

His passing, announced on Tuesday by his son, Pastor Akpos Okugbaye, comes just days after the community’s President-General, Pa James Oghoroko, died under similar circumstances.

Both leaders were among several individuals arrested by the military in August after the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers during a peace mission to resolve a long-standing dispute with the neighboring Okoloba community.

Okugbaye’s death has reignited protests in Okuama, with youths and women renewing their demands for justice.

A seven-day ultimatum has been given to the Federal Government and the military to release the detained leaders and return Pa Oghoroko’s body.

"After the seven days, this river will be blocked. Let the soldiers and Tinubu come and kill us so that we know Okuama is wiped out entirely," protesters declared.

Elder Ohwotake Otiero, speaking on behalf of the community, condemned the deaths, calling for immediate action.

"We want the corpse and those detained to be released immediately. We will take the laws into our hands because we have been pushed to the wall. Why should our P-G be killed through torture?" he demanded.

The deaths of Pa Oghoroko and Okugbaye have sparked outrage from human rights groups.

At a joint press conference in Warri, advocacy leaders, including Pastor Edewor Egedegbe and Sir John Ebireri, condemned the prolonged detention of Okuama leaders without trial.

"These individuals have been in detention for over 113 days without any charge brought against them. This is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights," they said.

