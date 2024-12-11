The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has appointed five new imams for the national mosque in Abuja to enhance its role as a center for worship, training, learning, and scholarship

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced the appointment of five new imams for the national mosque in Abuja.

The significant development was unveiled by Ishaq Oloyede, the secretary-general of the council, on Tuesday.

New Appointments

The newly appointed imams are Ilyasu Usman from Enugu state (visiting imam), Luqman Zakariyah from Osun state (resident imam), Khalid Abubakar from Plateau state (visiting imam), Haroun Muhammad Eze from Enugu state (resident imam), and Abdulkadir Salman from Kwara state (visiting imam).

Enhancing Religious Affairs

Oloyede emphasized that these appointments are part of the council's efforts to strengthen the religious affairs unit of the national mosque and to harness its potential as a center for worship, training, learning, and scholarship.

The five imams were considered by the General Purpose Committee (GPC) of the NSCIA and were recommended for endorsement by the Expanded General Purpose Committee (EGPC).

Their appointments have also been cleared by the national fatwa committee.

Milestone in Representation

Describing the appointment as a milestone, Oloyede noted that the new imams come from the south-west and south-east geopolitical zones.

He recalled a similar news conference on November 16, 2017, when Prof. Shehu Galadanci was appointed as the Murshid, marking changes in the administration and management of the mosque.

Oloyede reiterated the council's commitment to appointing more imams from diverse geopolitical zones, fulfilling a promise made in 2017.

National Mosque Names First-Ever Igbo Imam

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja National Mosque has appointed Professor Ilyas Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam.

Prof. Usman is set to deliver his inaugural khutbah (sermon) during today’s Jumu'ah prayer, marking a significant milestone in the mosque’s history and the broader Nigerian Muslim community.

