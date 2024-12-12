100+ great reading quotes for kids to encourage their love for literature

Reading opens children's eyes to the vastness of space and the possibilities that lie in it. In addition to literacy, teaching children to read helps them develop skills such as creativity, critical thinking, empathy, and concentration. Reading quotes for kids from teachers and authors can help encourage this culture.

Reading for infants and young children begins with parental guidance through storytelling, narration or reading aloud. It not only strengthens the bonds between parents and their children but also promotes cognitive and emotional development.

Reading quotes for kids

This collection of reading quotes features great literary figures such as Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, and C.S. Lewis can benefit preschool and kindergarten teachers and parents. It will inspire children to view reading as a gateway to adventure.

Inspirational reading quotes for kids

As a parent or teacher, the best way to ignite a passion for reading in young children is by creating a routine that uses engaging storytelling methods. Here is a collection of quotes to inspire you and your child as you read and learn.

I will read thousands of books, and I will empower myself with knowledge. Pens and books are the weapons that defeat terrorism. ― Malala Yousafzai

Reading is essential for those who seek to rise above the ordinary. ― Jim Rohn

Books are the best gift you can give a child because they open up a world of possibilities.

Reading creates opportunities, helps them dream big, and opens up the world to children.

Books should not be daunting; they should be funny, exciting and wonderful, and learning to be a reader gives a terrific advantage. ― Roald Dahl

I really had a lot of dreams when I was a kid, and I think a great deal of that grew out of the fact that I had a chance to read a lot. ― Bill Gates

The best morals kids can learn from any book are the capacity to empathize with other people and care about the characters and their feelings. ― Louis Sachar

Books are the plane, the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home. ― Anna Quindlen

Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his deep and continuing needs, is good for him. ― Maya Angelou

Books are the bees which carry the quickening pollen from one mind to another. ― James Russell Lowell

There are many little ways to enlarge your world. Love of books is the best of all. ― Jacqueline Kennedy

I think it is the books that you read when you’re young that live with you forever. ― J.K. Rowling

If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales. ― Albert Einstein

One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. ― Malala Yousafzai

What fairy tales give the child is his first clear idea of the possible defeat of bogey. ― G.K. Chesterton

Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are. ― Mason Cooley

If you are going to get anywhere in life, you have to read a lot of books. ― Roald Dahl

Whenever you read a good book, somewhere in the world a door opens to allow in more light. ― Vera Nazarian

Books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside of them. ― Neil Gaiman

Books break the shackles of time, proof that humans can work magic. ― Carl Sagan

Pre-school reading quotes for kids

During preschool years, children learn social skills through stories and interactive reading. This compilation of quotes can help you foster a supportive reading environment.

Children become readers in the laps of their parents. ― Emilie Buchwald

I will defend the importance of bedtime stories to my last gasp. ― JK Rowling

Reading to children is like watering a garden. The more you read, the more they grow.

Let us read and let us dance; two amusements that will never do any harm to the world. ― Voltaire

Children learn to read by being read to, and parents who read to their children are giving them a gift that lasts a lifetime.

You are never too old, too wacky, or too wild to pick up a book and read to a child. ― Dr. Seuss

Reading aloud with children is known to be the single most important activity for building the knowledge and skills they will eventually require to learn to read. ― Marilyn Jager Adams

There are perhaps no days of our childhood we lived so fully as those we spent with a favourite book. ― Marcel Proust

One of the greatest gifts adults can give to their offspring and to their society is to read to children. ― Carl Sagan

Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world. ― Napoléon Bonaparte

It is not enough to simply teach children to read; we have to give them something worth reading. ― Katherine Patterson

You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I, you can ever be. I had a mother who read to me. ― Strickland Gillian

Fairy tales in childhood are stepping stones throughout life, leading the way through trouble and trial. ― L.R. Knost

The child intuitively comprehends that although these stories are unreal, they are not untrue. ― Bruno Bettelheim

A parent or a teacher has only his lifetime; a good book can teach forever. ― Louis L’Amour

Don’t just teach your children to read. Teach them to question what they read. Teach them to question everything. ― George Carlin

Books are the flung-open windows to a parallel universe. ― Kevin Ansbro

That is part of the beauty of all literature. You discover that your longings are universal longings, that you’re not lonely and isolated from anyone. You belong. ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax. All you need is a book! ― Dr. Seuss

Let children read whatever they want and then talk about it with them. ― Judy Blume

Kindergarten reading quotes for kids

Kindergarten is an early education stage for children between the ages of 5 and 6. During this period, reading can shape their learning capacity and social development foundations and prepare them for education and success.

There is no such thing as a child who hates to read; there are only children who have not found the right book. ― Frank Serafini

A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read. ― Mark Twain

If you can read, you can learn anything about everything and everything about anything. ― Tomie dePaola

Reading furnishes the mind only with materials of knowledge; it is thinking that makes what we read ours. ― John Locke

Don’t give up reading. The more you practise, the easier it will get.

The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest of the past centuries. ― Descartes

The whole world opened up to me when I learned to read. ― Mary McLleod Bethune

When you learn to read, you will be born again…and you will never be quite so alone again. ― Rumer Godden

If you are going to get anywhere in life, you have to read a lot of books. ― Roald Dahl

A child who carries a book with a bookmark in it is in two places at the same time. ― Tony Abbott

Every reader finds himself. ― Marcel Proust

Reading without reflecting is like eating without digesting. ― Edmund Burke

Comics are a gateway drug to literacy. ― Art Spiegelman

The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest of the past centuries. ― Descartes

The books transported her into new worlds and introduced her to amazing people who lived exciting lives. ― Roald Dahl ( Matilda )

) No entertainment is so cheap as reading, nor any pleasure so lasting. ― Lady Montagu

Literature is my Utopia. ― Helen Keller

Reading should not be presented to children as a chore or duty. It should be offered to them as a precious gift. ― Kate DiCamillo

So it is with children who learn to read fluently and well: They begin to take flight into whole new worlds as effortlessly as young birds take to the sky. ― William James

The way to read a fairy tale is to throw yourself in. ― W.H. Auden

Short reading quotes for kids

Short quotes about reading can be displayed in a reading nook at home or in the classroom. Have a look at these reading quotes to spark inventiveness and imagination.

Read, read, read! ― William Faulkner

Reading is dreaming with open eyes.

A book is like a garden, carried in the pocket.

The greatest gift is a passion for reading. ― Elizabeth Hardwick

A child who reads will be an adult who thinks.

To read is to voyage through time. ― Carl Sagan

Books are a uniquely portable magic. ― Stephen King

Children who read will be the leaders of tomorrow.

A child who reads is a child who has power.

The greatest gift you can give your child is a love of reading.

A book is a gift you can open again and again. ― Garrison Keillor

When you teach a child to read, you give them the gift of a lifetime.

Reading is the gateway for children that makes all other learning possible. ― Barack Obama

But when books are opened, you discover you have wings. ― Helen Hayes

He who loves reading has everything within his reach. ― William Godwin

Once you learn to read, you will be forever free. ― Frederick Douglass

I read, I travel, I become. ― Derek Walcott

Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope. ― Kofi Annan

You cannot open a book without learning something. ― Confucius

There is no friend as loyal as a book. ― Ernest Hemingway

Funny reading quotes for kids

Funny quotes add humour and fun to your reading nook or library. They usher children into a world of great adventure and possibilities.

There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island. ― Walt Disney

Oh, books, what books they used to know, Those children living long ago! Go throw your TV set away, and in its place, you can install a lovely bookshelf on the wall. ― Roald Dahl

Books to the ceiling, Books to the sky, My pile of books is a mile high. How I love them! How I need them! ― Arnold Lobel

Fill your house with stacks of books in all the crannies and all the nooks. ― Dr. Seuss

Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read. ― Groucho Marx

Be awesome! Be a book nut! ― Dr. Seuss

What is a good quote about reading for kids?

Many quotes from global leaders and literary giants, including Dr Seuss, can encourage young children to read.

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go.

Why is reading important for kids?

Encouraging children to read promotes creative and critical thinking. It also helps children develop cognitive, emotional and social skills.

How can you make reading fun for kids?

You can help make reading fun for your kids by reading aloud and having interactive reading sessions. Playing character dress-up, creating comfortable reading spaces and having complementary activities such as story maps and illustrations can also help them enjoy.

Reading quotes for kids are best displayed or memorised in the home and the classroom. As much as parents or teachers find fulfilment in storytelling, young children find joy, happiness, safety, and comfort in these moments.

