Dr. Richard Montgomery, the UK's ambassador, stated that the UK is collaborating with the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to monitor illegal inflows.

The ambassador claimed that beneficial ownership registers have been useful in tracing illegal inflows at a policy discussion on the state of anti-corruption policy and practice in Nigeria by Agora Policy yesterday in Abuja.

On the functionality of beneficial ownership, the envoy explained,

“With beneficial ownership, you know who controls a company. We need to know this so that the regulatory agencies and law enforcement agencies can do their jobs. There is more to do on this issue, but the progress here has been significant. Nigeria has the potential to be a real leader on the continent on this issue of beneficial company ownership.”

Montgomery said that the UK is not blameless in illicit inflows movement, saying,

“We accept in the UK that we are not blameless. The UK’s financial sector has consistently ranked in the top 15 countries for the Global Financial Secrecy Index. So, this implies that we are enabling a permissive environment for illicit financial flows.

“It implies we are undermining the integrity of our markets. And we need to do more to address the financial vulnerabilities in our systems in the UK, as well as in other countries.”He noted that evidence needs to be credible to go through the courts in cases of illicit inflows.

The ambassador said the UK would keep working on financial intelligence, enhancing financial intelligence and evidence gathering, which will allow the system to successfully bring grand corruption cases to courts, especially in the UK, in order to curb illicit cash input.

