Singer Blackface, in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze, opened up on plans to resurrect defunct music band Platanshun Boiz

Blackface also addressed the claims about who was the leader of Platanshun Boiz between him and former bandmate 2Baba

Blackface's new interview has stirred up reactions, with some netizens criticising him for refusing to move on after Platanshun Boiz parted ways

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, better known as Blackface, has announced plans to resurrect defunct music band Platanshun Boiz in 2024 as he hinted at a new music project.

During a recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Blackface teased a new song he was working on.

The singer brought back memories as he spoke about Platanshun Boiz, how he started with 2Baba before introducing Faze to the band, which he claimed the African Queen crooner was initially against.

Blackface stated that he was the head of the defunct label and chose to keep the name after they parted ways.

"I am the head of Plantashiun Boiz not TuBaba. I Brought 2Baba To Plantashiun Boiz," Blackface said during the interview.

In a clip, Blackface also recalled how he formed the name Plantashiun Boiz while farming.

Watch a video from Blackface's interview with Daddy Freeze below:

Watch a clip of Blackface teasing his new project with Daddy Freeze below:

In related news, 2Baba and Faze recently trended over a video of them performing a Plantashun Boiz hit song on stage without Blackface.

Reactions as Blackface speaks about Plantashun Boiz

Read some of the comments below:

i_am_kingvictor:

"This guy Even daddy freeze tire for blackface. Just hear watin baba dey talk na, from music band to football."

eff4th:

"Once Daddy Freeze say hmmm just know say you Dey talk nonsense."

amyjatau:

"All These talk should end this 2024!"

queen.die:

"Blackfacez will rise again some day."

pclothin:

"Always complaining."

sazaberg:

"No 1 Rule of success. Learn to let go."

2Baba shouts out to Blackface and Faze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the African Queen crooner was seen grooving to an old song, "Rather Be," by Plantashun Boiz.

2Baba went on to give a shout out to his former bandmates.

“Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love," he wrote in part

