Phil Mattingly’s biography: age, height, family, salary, net worth

Phil Mattingly is a renowned broadcast journalist from the United States. He is a senior reporter at Cable News Network (CNN) in Washington, D.C. The journalist has previously worked for Bloomberg News and is known for reporting major news on politics and events in the White House.

The CNN's Senior White House Correspondent poses for a photo. Photo: @phil_mattingly

Source: Instagram

Phil Mattingly is the current CNN's Senior White House Correspondent in the Biden administration. He has previously done a lot of coverage on the U.S. tax system. Additionally, he covered the Republicans when they tried to replace Obamacare. Find more about him here.

Profile summary

Full name: Phil Mattingly

Phil Mattingly Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 16 December 1985

16 December 1985 Age: 36 years old (as of 2022)

36 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence : Washington DC, United States

: Washington DC, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Relationship status: Married

Married Wife : Chelsea Carter

: Chelsea Carter Children : 3

: 3 Education : Boston University

: Boston University Profession: Journalist

Journalist Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @phil_mattingly

Phil Mattingly's bio

Mattingly with his colleagues. Photo: @phil_mattingly

Source: Instagram

The American journalist was born in Toledo, Ohio, the United States. Who are Phil Mattingly's parents? Unfortunately, there is no information about Phil Mattingly's father or mother.

How old is Phil Mattingly?

Phil Mattingly's age is 36 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16 December 1985, and his birth sign is Sagittarius.

Education

The famous journalist attended Ohio State University, where he graduated in 2006. Later on, he moved to Boston University, where he successfully graduated in 2008 with a master's degree in Journalism.

Career

The American journalist began his career working with Bloomberg Television in Washington. He joined CNN in December 2015, where he initially worked as a New York-based general assignment reporter.

In 2016, he started working in the campaign trail, covering candidates including John Kasich and Chris Christie. He has done many coverages in the political space, including election events and other political-related news, especially the events from the White House.

Phil Mattingly from CNN has previously covered news about domestic and foreign policy acts as well as the Obama administration. In addition, he has been honoured to conduct unique interviews in the course of his duties, which have included top administration and government cabinet officials. He is currently working at Cable News Network as a senior reporter.

What is Phil Mattingly's net worth?

There is no reliable information regarding his net worth; however, according to Net Worth Planet, he has an estimated networth of $3 million. This information is not official. He has acquired most of his wealth from his career as a journalist.

Additionally, Phil Mattingly's salary is alleged to be $100,000 per annum.

Is Phil Mattingly married?

The American journalist with his wife. Photo: @phil_mattingly

Source: Instagram

Yes. Phil Mattingly's wife is called Chelsea Carter. The couple has been together for more than 10 years. They have three children together. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Cardar on 6 July 2015, and their second child, Carter was born on 5 July 2017.

Before his marriage to Chelsea, there was a lot of speculation concerning his sexuality, but only due to the lack of any information concerning Phil Mattingly's family or his relationship, as he had managed to keep such information out of the limelight.

Phil Mattingly's wedding took place on 10 December 2011. His wife, Chelsea Carter, is four years younger than her husband.

How tall is Phil Mattingly?

Phil Mattingly's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Is Phil Mattingly related to Don Mattingly?

They are not related but share a name, Mattingly. Donald is a retired American former professional baseball baseman. He currently works as the manager for Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball.

Phil Mattingly is an American journalist. He has worked for Bloomberg News. Currently, he is working as a reporter at Cable News Network (CNN) in Washington, D.C.

