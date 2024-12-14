Finnish authorities have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa and several companies connected to him as part of ongoing investigations into his alleged terrorism activities.

Ekpa is currently imprisoned in Kylmäkoski vankila, a facility known for its strict conditions and high-profile inmates, including those with ties to organized crime

Legit.ng reported that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed leader of IPOB, was arrested by the Finnish police and later imprisoned by a Finnish district court for “spreading terrorist propaganda” on social media

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Reports making the rounds on Saturday, December 14, disclosed that the authorities in Finland have frozen the assets of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Biafran agitator facing allegations of terrorism-related activities.

Yle, a local newspaper, reported that the Finnish government also froze the assets of companies associated with Ekpa and four of his accomplices, who are also in remand.

Finnish Authorities takes strong action against Simon Ekpa Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Source: Twitter

Simon Ekpa placed in the world's toughest prison

Daily Trust reported that Ekpa is being held in the Kylmäkoski vankila, (Kylmäkoski prison), which is reputed to be one of the world’s toughest prisons.

The prison was established in January 1993 in the Kylmäkoski municipality.

Why was Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland?

Legit.ng reported that Ekpa was arrested in November in Finland and subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Nigerian authorities have been demanding the extradition of Ekpa, a dual citizen of Finland and Nigeria, for prosecution. But it is yet to be seen if the wish of the African country will be granted.

A Finnish district court has fixed May 2025 for the prosecution to file charges against the pro-Biafra agitator.

Read more on Simon Ekpa:

Why Simon Ekpa cannot be granted bail

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Finish authorities explained why separatist leader Simon Ekpa cannot be granted bail in Finland.

Mikko Laaksonen, a Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation, reportedly said that the Finnish legal system did not allow bail for suspects accused of the type of offences Mr. Ekpa was facing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng