Judy D’s biography: age, brother, nationality, boyfriend, net worth

Judy D is a YouTuber and social media influencer from South America. She is known for uploading vlogs related to eye makeup, comedy, beauty hacks and fashion outfits. She also shares the Worst/Best Rated makeup series on her YouTube channel.

Photo: @joudi_d on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Judy D started her YouTube career when she was 18 years old. She has been consistent over the years and is almost hitting the 1 million subscriber mark. Where does Judy D live? The American social media sensation resides in Nerja, Spain.

Profile summary

Full name Judy D Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Quito, Ecuador, South America Current residence Nerja, Spain Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 116 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 83-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession YouTube star, social media influencer Net worth $1 million - $5 million YouTube Judy D

Judy D’s bio

Where is Judy D from? The social media sensation hails from Quito, Ecuador, South America. She is of American nationality. The internet sensation is not the only child in her family as she has a younger sibling.

What is Judy D’s real name? The internet sensation has been tight-lipped about her real name. She uses Judy D across all her social media channels.

Judy D’s brother is a renowned YouTuber and social media personality named Rebal D. He is famously known for his comedic skits, pranks, challenges, and reaction videos.

How old is Judy D?

Judy D’s age is 24 years as of September 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 21 January. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career highlights

The social media sensation created her self-titled YouTube channel on 28 August 2016. The YouTuber has garnered prominence on the platform by sharing makeup vlogs, comedy, beauty and fashion tips and tutorials. Judy D and Rebal D frequently collaborate to create content on the channel.

At the time of writing, the content creator has gained over 875 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Most of Judy D’s makeup videos have garnered many views on the platform. Currently, she boasts over 155.83 million views.

The social media sensation is also active on Instagram, where she shares beauty and fashion photos and videos. She also endorses various brands on her page. The celebrity has endorsed products for popular companies such as the Italian luxury watch designing company Filippo Loreti and Moshi. She has more than 100k followers on the platform.

What is Judy D’s net worth?

The social media sensation has an alleged net worth of between $ million and $5 million. However, this source is unverified and, therefore, unreliable. Her primary source of income is her digital content creation career and payments received from brand endorsement deals.

What is Judy D’s height?

The social media star stands at 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres). Additionally, Rebal D’s sister weighs approximately 116 pounds (53 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches (83-61-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Judy D

Judy D has become a successful YouTuber and content creator due to her engaging content. She has become a popular figure on the internet thanks to her vlogs, makeup tutorials, comedy skits, beauty hacks and fashion videos.

