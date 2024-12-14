Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Enema Paul, has passed on.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aliyu Yusuf, said that Paul died in the early hours of Saturday, December 14.

Paul passed on in an undisclosed illness at an Abuja private hospital. Photo credit: @AbujaRealtor549

Paul stepped down as the deputy speaker on health grounds and was later replaced by the member representing Ibaji State Constituency, Comfort Nwuchiola.

Yusuf said Paul passed on in an undisclosed illness at an Abuja private hospital.

As reported by The Punch, Yusuf made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Yabagi.

He was the member representing Okura State Constituency in the current 8th Assembly in the state.

“The former Deputy Speaker was a man who exemplified a commitment to the unity of the state, having demonstrated a genuine desire to enhance pro-people legislation for overall development."

Yusuf described the former Deputy Speaker as a friend, temperate, humble, team-playing, committed lawmaker, and public servant.

