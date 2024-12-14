A lady is happy that her husband and her four children have finally moved to the UK to join her there

The lady shared the story on TikTok, noting that it was a joyous moment the day she went to welcome them

She said she chattered a whole vehicle which she used to travel from Manchester to pick them up from where they had landed

A lady is overjoyed that she is finally living with her family in the United Kingdom.

She shared the good news on TikTok after her family landed in the UK to join her.

The woman reunited with her husband and children. Photo credit: TikTok/@vinelbrands.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted by Vinelbrands, the lady said she had personally gone to the airport to welcome her family.

Her words:

"The day I chartered an empty van from my city to Manchester to pick up my family from the Airport as they arrived in the UK for the first time from Nigeria."

In a separate post, she said she had applied for a visa for her four children and husband.

Her application was successful, and they were approved to join her in the UK.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady brings her family to the UK

@Olamilekan$ said:

"By his grace, soon I will enter there and someone will come and pick me too."

@adorable_barbie20 asked:

"Please ma.. how can I register for UK visa myself to save cost.. pls ma.. kindly assist me on how to do it.. will be glad."

@BigSam said:

"You look very calm. It may also flow in that frequency in every situation."

@Engr Salawu Morakinyo O said:

"That man is blessed to have you as his wife. Beautiful Family."

@DAYAN EMPIRE said:

"Please teach me how to apply I just followed you."

@Ohene Lexis 1 said:

"It's all about trusting what you've in you."

Lady mentions how much she pays as fees abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady paid N20 million as school fees to study in the UK.

She shared a video totalling how much money she spent to relocate to the UK.

She also mentioned that she had N44 million in her bank account when she was preparing to travel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng