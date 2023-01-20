60 best Lil Wayne quotes about life, love, hustle and money

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., best known as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. He began his music career in 1996 at the age of 13 when he was signed by Cash Money Records and has since worked hard towards making his name great in the music industry. He rose to stardom for his albums, including Tha Block Is Hot, Tha Carter III and Carter IV. A closer review of Lil Wayne’s quotes will inspire and give you a new perspective on life.

Lil Wayne is a prominent rapper who has inspired many through his music. He was born on 27 September 1982 in New Orleans, Los Angeles, USA. His songs have earned him a massive fan base across the world. Get inspired by reading and sharing his famous quotes about life, love, hustle and money.

Best Lil Wayne's quotes

Lil Wayne is regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists and has often been cited as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Below are some of the greatest Lil Wayne's quotes.

The more time you spend contemplating what you should have done... you lose valuable time planning what you can and will do.

I'm blessed, and I thank God for every day for everything that happens for me.

I know this world is cold & deceiving, but I keep my head up like my nose is bleeding.

Everything gets better with time, and time is forever.

Never apologize for what you feel. It’s like being sorry for being real.

Somewhere along the way in your life, the world and its people will have a problem with you. That’s their problem. Not yours.

Trying to tear down the past prohibits you from building up your future.

I got these haters, like when will he stop? Maybe a minute after, never, so set your clocks.

Jail didn’t make me find God; he’s always been there. They can lock me up, but my spirit and my love can never be confined to prison walls.

I look at things as ‘Everything is meant to be.

I don’t want to be understood because if people understand me, they get tired of me.

There's strength in numbers, but there's honour over strength.

Confidence is the stain they can’t wipe off.

Best Lil Wayne's lyrics

The Grammy Award-winning rapper is known for his hit albums, mixtapes, and singles, including Tha Block Is Hot, A Milli, and Lollipop. Check out some of Lil Wayne's lyric quotes from his famous songs.

My life is like a movie, and I do my own stunts.

That boy got a head on his shoulders. I’ll knock it off.

The dirt under your feet could be the grave you fill.

You don’t know how dead you feel ’til you’re dead for real.

Mirror on the wall, through my rise and fall, you've been my only friend.

I’m a lion on redeem, inspired by the green. Never tired or fatigued, never defiant to my team.

They don't know where I came from, but they know where I'm going.

I’ll find love again, I ain’t find it yet.

You think you’re calling shots, you got the wrong number.

Never come in second, make the most of your seconds.

They say love is in the air, so I hold my breath until my face turn purple.

Take a good look at what you are looking' at. You never know when it's your last look.

Lil Wayne's quotes about love

In his songs, Lil Wayne explores love from different perspectives. If you are a fan of his music, here are some of his most popular lyrics on love.

Hate is only a form love that hasn't found a way to express itself logically.

Love me or hate me, I swear it won’t make or break me.

I search but never find, hurt but never cry. I work and forever try, but I'm cursed, so never mind.

When a girl cries over a guy, she really loves him. When a guy cries over a girl, he will never love another girl like her.

I don’t want a broken heart because I’ll lose the pieces.

A lot of women don't know how to love because there's deep reasons for them not knowing how to love. And what I mean by deep reasons is deep and dark reasons.

A million feelings. A thousand thoughts. A hundred memories. All for one person.

And I don’t think you’re beautiful, I think you’re beyond it.

Woman of my dreams, I don't sleep, so I can't find her.

Love is like a rubber band, both pull on, one release And it hurts the person who has held it.

Lil Wayne's quotes about life

Like some of his fellow rappers, Lil Wayne has earned the reputation of a bad boy. He sold crack as a teenager and once accidentally shot himself in the chest with his mother’s gun. Below are Lil Wayne's quotes about life to inspire you as you go about your daily activities at home and work.

I like people that enjoy life, ’cause I do the same.

Somewhere along the way in your life, the world and its people will have a problem with you. That’s their problem. Not yours.

I don't think life is about a pace, living slow or fast. I think you just live, y'know what I mean?

I just always expect the best because I’m a competitor and if I’m competing, then obviously I’m trying to be better in everything.

I’m the one who has to die when it’s time for me to die. So let me live my life the way I want to.

Don’t make an opinion on me if you don’t know nothin’ about me.

Life is a beach and I am juss playing in the sand!

Lil Wayne's quotes about money

The most successful of all of Lil Wayne’s ventures is the Young Money Entertainment record label, which was founded by him back in 2005. Here are some of the popular Lil Wayne's quotes about money that will definitely leave you inspired.

The money is the motive.

Money on my mind, that's all I think of. Married to the game never taking my ring off.

The money keep calling, I hear this sh-t dialling, and they say money talks, you can hear my sh-t holler'n.

Yea you know that money talk, I am the ventriloquist.

Don’t let the money come between us.

Yeah, too much money ain't enough money. You know the feds listening—nigga, what money?

You know what they say 'bout when your palm itch, I'm gonna get money - money I'm gon' get

Lord knows I'm a sinner, pain pills for dinner. B*tch I'm getting money like I got a money printer.

If time is money, I’m an hour past paid.

I gotta die with money cuz I wasn't born with it.

Lil Wayne's quotes about the hustle

Lil Wayne is among the world's best-selling music artists. He has sold over 120 million records worldwide, including more than 20 million albums and 70 million digital tracks in the United States. Check out some of his famous quotes about work that will motivate you.

When I started flirting with the hustle, failure became my ex, now I’m engaged to the game and married to success.

It's a cold world, so homie bundle up. We ain't on this grind for nothing, now get your hustle up.

I'm on the road to riches, it's just a lil traffic.

I believe that music is another form of news. Music is another form of journalism to me so I have to cover all the areas with my album.

I made something out of nothing thanks for nothing.

I’m an addict, I’m addicted to success. Thankfully, there’s no rehab for success.

I don’t take nothin’ from no one. I do what I wanna do. And I’m gonna do that until the day I die. And if I can’t do that, then I’ll just die.

I feel like everything I do is successful and productive. It’s gonna be hard to tell me I’m slipping.

These Lil Wayne quotes are a significant part of his art, especially the songs. Millions of people worldwide love his rap songs because they have poetic lyrics that make them think deeper about life and be careful with their actions.

