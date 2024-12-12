Portable Zazu's former signee Young Duu has shared videos and pictures of him in the UK ahead of his tour

One of the videos showed the fast-rising singer calling his fans to join him as he toured the United Kingdom

Fans and well-wishers, including celebrities, have since flooded Young Duu's page to congratulate him on his arrival in the UK

Nigerian upcoming singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Young Duu, has arrived in the United Kingdom ahead of his tour. He used to be one of Portable Zazu's signees until they fell out.

Young Duu, who recently made headlines after stirring rumours about him buying a brand-new SUV, shared pictures and videos of his arrival in the UK.

In a clip on his Instagram page, the upcoming singer listed the different UK cities, including Liverpool, where he would be performing, calling on his fans to come out for him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Young Duu left Portable Zazu's Zeh Nation label after the singer sent him away.

Nigerians react as Young Duu lands in the UK

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

kingvlogtv:

"You worked hard! It’s not just Grace, you deserve it!"

wots.blog:

"From Sango to London! Youngi Duu what di do! I’m proud of youuuuuuu."

iconicceesay:

"I am really happy for you bro just keep working more wins ahead king."

___yourkarma___:

"We are all happy for Youngi di."

iamku_jo:

"If u dnt take risk and start off on ur own. You would continue working for who has taken risk. up up way yungduu."

amoktech:

"This place looks like leeds tho."

edu___217:

"Happy For Your Growth Man! More elevation."

lil.chavey:

"They all doubted him, even on this comment section, I’m happy and glad he never stopped, and now all the haters don’t have any choice than to watch him shine over them all!!! Don’t ever stop duuu na only you know where you de go!!! "

Portable terminates Young Duu's contract

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Portable stated the reasons for terminating Yung Duu's contract.

Portable claimed Yung Duu had dubious characteristics, which he was tired of.

He also shared how he bought a car for him but would be the one to fuel and repair the car with his money.

